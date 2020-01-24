Joe Rogan Blasts Stephen A Smith For Donald Cerrone Commentary

MMA is a harsh sport, and no one understands that more than Joe Rogan who has been a UFC commentator for years. So when ESPN brought Stephen A. Smith into the picture to discuss Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone’s loss to Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 246 there were plenty of questions raised.

Smith blasted Cerrone and called his effort “embarrassing”, which is something that didn’t sit well with Rogan.

During a recent episode of his “JRE MMA Show” podcast with former UFC fighter Josh Thomson, Rogan laid into Smith’s evaluation of the fight.

“(Daniel Cormier) and I would’ve had a completely different conversation and it would’ve been better for the sport,” Rogan said. “There’s no positive in downplaying the career of Donald Cerrone and what he can do as a fighter. What that showed to me is how phenomenal Conor performed. That’s what it showed to me. If either you or I was talking about cricket, and we were on TV doing commentary on cricket, we would look out of place. It would be (expletive) up and real cricket fans would be upset at us. That’s nothing. You are naked in the most literal sense of the word (in MMA). Physically, you are naked. Emotionally, when fighters lose, it’s (expletive) devastating.

“For Conor to smash ‘Cowboy’ like that in front of his wife, his kid, his grandma and the whole world. You’ve got to have some respect for that man, and this sport demands a different perspective. It’s not the same thing as a ball going into a hoop. It’s not the same thing as crossing a line with a football. It’s different. It’s very intense and very personal, and it’s also very (expletive) dangerous and to play it off like it’s just a game, I don’t agree with it.”

“That’s a bad look for everybody,” Rogan said. “It’s a bad look for ESPN, it’s a bad look for him, it’s a bad look for the sport. There’s other people that can do this. … We have plenty of people out there who understand the sport. There’s plenty of them. But the thing about him is he’s really popular. (He just got a contract extension) because his personality is so fun. He’s a fun guy to watch and people love (expletive)-talking and they love people arguing about (expletive) and one person is better at arguing. Stephen A. Smith is really good at that stuff. But it’s not the place for MMA. It’s just not the place. It’s not the same thing.”

It remains to be seen whether Rogan or Smith will appear on broadcasts together in the future, but what is clear is that UFC needs to focus more on who is discussing the sport on its biggest platforms.