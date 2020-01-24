Marquette vs Butler Live Stream: Watch NCAA Basketball Online

Marquette and Butler are set to battle it out on Friday, January 24 at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The No. 13 Bulldogs will be looking to end their recent three-game slump after starting off the season red hot.

“I thought we had great looks all night,” Butler head coach LaVall Jordan said, via ESPN. “We didn’t make as many as we normally make. They made them when it counted.”

Marquette is also looking to build their presence in the Big East.

“Sacar’s one of the more underrated players in the Big East,” Marquette head coach Steve Wojciechowski said. “And if he’s underrated in the Big East, that means he’s underrated nationally. Sacar does whatever we ask him to do and has done whatever we asked him to do to put his team in position to win. I think the world of Sacar.”

All of the information you need to catch tonight’s game can be seen below.

Marquette vs Butler: Time, TV Channel & Viewing Details

Event: Marquette vs Butler

Date: Friday, January 24

Start Time: 9:00 P.M. EST

Location:Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Channel: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

How To Live Stream Marquette vs ButlerOnline

You can live stream Marquette vs Butler on the FOX Sports Go website. You will be required to log in with your cable provider information.

If you do not have a cable subscription, you can also live stream the game through Sling TV free trial. Just click on the Sling website and click “Watch Now 7 Days Free” for the free trial. Choose the Sling Orange package, which costs $20 per month and comes with Fox Sports 1, along with many other sports channels.

How to Watch Marquette vs Butler On Your Tablet Or Mobile Device

You can live stream Marquette vs Butler. on the FOX Sports Go app.

You can download the Fox Sports Go app on Google Play, Amazon, iTunes, and the Windows Store. The Fox Sports Go app is also available on the following devices: Apple TV, Roku, Google Chromecast, Android TV, Fire TV, and Xbox One.

How To Live Stream Marquette vs Butler Online Without Cable Subscription

You can also live stream the Marquette vs Butler game through Sling TV free trial. Just click on the Sling website and click “Watch Now 7 Days Free” for the free trial. Choose the Sling Orange package, which costs $20 per month and comes with Fox, along with many other sports channels.