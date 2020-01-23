Malik Henry No Longer a Part of Nevada Football Team

Malik Henry is once again looking for a home. If the former Florida State quarterback and Last Chance U star plans to resume his career, he will be looking to land with his fourth school after reports that he is no longer a member of the Nevada football program.

Henry started two games for Nevada, but his academics immediately came back to haunt him.

From Nevada Sports Net:

“Malik Henry’s time with the Nevada football program is over. “The well-traveled quarterback, who started two games for the Wolf Pack during the 2019 season, is no longer enrolled at the university after the spring semester started Tuesday, a Wolf Pack spokesperson told Nevada Sports Net.”

Earlier this month, Nevada head coach Jay Norvell said he still had to talk to Henry about his future with the program as the spring semester loomed. “I need to have a conversation with Malik here before this semester starts and we’ll review his academics,” Norvell said Jan. 10. “That hasn’t been finalized yet.”

If Henry ultimately decides to transfer to a new program, he will have one year of eligibility remaining.

During his limited action with the Wolf Pack, Henry threw for 593 yards, one touchdown, and four interceptions.

