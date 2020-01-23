UFC 246 Medical Suspensions: Cerrone Could Miss 6 Months With Facial Fractures

UFC 246 is in the books and the Nevada State Athletic Commission has announced its full list of suspensions from the event. Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, who suffered a TKO loss to Conor McGregor in just 40 seconds, could spend the next six months on the sidelines due to facial and orbital fractures.

A total of 14 fighters were issued suspensions by the commission.

Maycee Barber, who suffered a torn ACL, will also be on the sideline for up to six months unless she is cleared by a doctor. Diego Ferreira, Anthony Pettis, and Maurice Green also face lengthy bans.

How long will your favorite fighter be on the sidelines?

A full look at the UFC 246 medical suspensions can be seen below.

UFC 246 Medical Suspensions

Donald Cerrone: suspended until July 17 unless cleared by maxillofacial doctor for nasal fracture and mild orbital fracture; suspended at minimum until Feb. 18 with no contact until Feb. 9.

Aleksei Oleinik: suspended until March 4 with no contact until Feb. 18.

Maurice Green: needs MRI of right elbow and X-ray of right foot – if positive, suspended until July 17 unless cleared by orthopedic doctor; suspended at minimum until Feb. 18 with no contact until Feb. 9.

Ode Osbourne: suspended until Feb. 9 with no contact until Feb. 2.

Anthony Pettis: needs clearance of left foot by orthopedic doctor or suspended until July 17; suspended at minimum until Feb. 18 with no contact until Feb. 9.

Diego Ferreira: needs MRI of right knee – if positive, suspended until July 17 unless cleared by orthopedic doctor; suspended at minimum until Feb. 18 with no contact until Feb. 9.

Maycee Barber: needs MRI of left knee – if positive, suspended until July 17 unless cleared by orthopedic doctor; suspended at minimum until March 4 with no contact until Feb. 18 for left forehead laceration.

Andre Fili: suspended until Feb. 18 with no contact until Feb. 9.

Sodiq Yusuff: needs X-ray of right foot – if positive, suspended until July 17 unless cleared by orthopedic doctor; suspended at minimum until Feb. 18 with no contact until Feb. 9.

Tim Elliott: suspended until March 4 with no contact until Feb. 18.

Askar Askarov: suspended until Feb. 18 with no contact until Feb. 9.

Nasrat Haqparast: suspended until March 19 with no contact until March 4.

Justin Ledet: suspended until Feb. 18 with no contact until Feb. 9.

JJ Aldrich: needs X-ray of right hand – if positive, suspended until July 17 unless cleared by orthopedic doctor; suspended at minimum until Feb. 9 with no contact until Feb. 2.