Netflix New Releases, February 2020: What’s Coming & Going

Everything Coming To Netflix In February 2020

SERIES

Coming Feb. 1

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Season 5)

Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-kun (Anime, Season 1)

Staring with Parasyte -the maxim- (Anime, Season 1)

Coming Feb. 6

Cagaster of an Insect Cage (Netflix Original, Anime, Season 1)

Coming Feb. 7

My Holo Love (Netflix Original, Season 1)

Locke & Key (Netflix Original, Season 1)

Coming Feb. 9

Better Call Saul (Season 4)

Coming Feb. 13

Love Is Blind (Netflix Original, Reality Dating Series, Season 1)

Narcos: Mexico (Netflix Original, Season 2)

Coming Feb. 14

Cable Girls (Netflix Original, Season 5 Part 1)

Coming Feb. 17

The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia (Netflix Original, Season 1)

Coming Feb. 19

The Chef Show (Netflix Original, Volume 3)

Coming Feb. 21

Gentefied (Netflix Original, Season 1)

Puerta 7 (Netflix Original, Season 1)

Coming Feb. 26

I Am Not Okay With This (Netflix Original, Season 1)

Coming Feb. 27

Altered Carbon (Netflix Original, Season 2)

Followers (Netflix Original, Season 1)

Coming Feb. 28

Babylon Berling (Season 3)

Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection

Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection

Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection

Queen Sono (Netflix Original, Season 1)

FILMS

Coming Feb. 1

A Bad Moms Christmas (2017)

A Little Princess (1995)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

Back to the Future Part III (1990)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)

Chronically Metropolitan (2016)

Cookie’s Fortune (1999)

Dear John (2010)

Dirty Harry (1971)

Driving Miss Daisy (1989)

Elizabeth (1998)

Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007)

Hancock (2008)

Justice (2017)

Love Jacked (2019)

Police Academy Franchise (1984-1994)

Purple Rain (1984)

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)

Scary Movie 2 (2001)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

The Other Guys (2010)

The Pianist (2002)

Coming Feb. 3

Sordo (Netflix Original)

Coming Feb, 4

Faith, Hope & Love (2018)

Coming Feb. 7

Horse Girl (Netflix Original)

The Ballad of Lefty Brown (2017)

The Coldest Game (Netflix Original)

Coming Feb. 11

Good Time (2017)

Polaroid (2019)

Coming Feb. 12

Anna Karenina (2012)

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (Netflix Original)

Coming Feb. 13

Dragon Quest: Your Story (Netflix Original, Anime)

Coming Feb. 14

A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (2020)

Isi & Ossi (Netflix Original)

Coming Feb. 15

Starship Troopers (1997)

Coming Feb. 20

Spectros (Netflix Original)

Coming Feb. 21

A Haunted House (2013)

System Crasher (2019)

Coming Feb. 22

Girl On The Third Floor (2019)

Coming Feb. 23

Full Count (2019)

Coming Feb. 25

Every Time I Die (2019)

Coming Feb. 27

Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution

The Angry Birds Movie 2 (2019)

Coming Feb. 28

All the Bright Places (Netflix Original)

La trinchera infinita (Netflix Original)

Unstoppable (Netflix Original)

Coming Feb. 29

Jerry Maguire (1996)

DOCUMENTARIES Coming Feb. 4 She Did That (2017) Coming Feb. 5 Black Hollywood: ‘They’ve Gotta Have Us’ (2018) cats_the_mewvie (2020) The Pharmacist (Netflix Original, Limited Docu-series) Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story (2020) Who killed Malcolm X? (Season 1) Coming Feb. 11 CAMINO A ROMA (Netflix Original) Q Ball (2019) Coming Feb. 21 Babies (Netflix Original) Coming Feb. 28 Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Netflix Original, Season 2) Restaurants on the Edge (Netflix Original, Season 1)

COMEDY SPECIALS Coming Feb. 4 Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great! KIDS & FAMILY Coming Feb. 3 Team Kaylie (Netflix Original, Part 3) Coming Feb. 7 Dragons: Rescue Riders (Netflix Original, Season 2) Coming Feb. 11 Captain Underpants: Epic Choice-O-Rama (Netflix Original, Interactive Special) Coming Feb. 21 Glitch Techs (Netflix Original, Season 1)