Eminem has broken his own record. After dropping the surprise album Music to Be Murdered By, Eminem broke his own record for fastest rap. The record came on the track “Godzilla” which features the late Juice WRLD.

The record used to be held by Eminem’s song “Rap God.”

On “Rap God”, Eminem spit 9.6 syllables-per-second. On the third verse of “Godzilla”, Eminem upped the ante with 229 words in 30 seconds — which is 7.6 words-per-second or 11.3 syllables-per-second.

From HotNewHipHop:

As initially posted by an Eminem fan site and picked up by DatPiff and HipHopLately, it has been reported that Eminem officially broke his own record, replacing “Rap God” with “Godzilla” and penning another fast-paced masterpiece. The sweetest part about this all is that the late Juice WRLD, who is featured on the hook, will live on forever in the Book of World Records. Spitting a total of 229 words in 30 seconds, Eminem did enough in his third verse to replace himself at the top. If you’re unsure of just how fast that is, he was rapping 7.6 words per second. If that ain’t impressive, I don’t know what is.

You have to respect that from Eminem.

Eminem ‘Music To Be Murdered By’ Details

Album: ‘Music To Be Murdered By’

Artist: Eminem

Genre: Hip Hop/Rap

Run Time: 20 Songs, 1 Hour 4 Minutes

Release Date: Friday, January 17 | A Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records Release; ℗ 2020 Marshall B. Mathers III, under exclusive license to Interscope Records

Listen to Eminem ‘Music To Be Murdered By’ on Spotify

To listen to Eminem ‘Music To Be Murdered By’ on Spotify Music click here or stream below when it becomes available.

Listen to Eminem ‘Music To Be Murdered By’ on Apple Music

To listen to Eminem ‘Music To Be Murdered By’ on Apple Music click here or stream below when it becomes available.

Eminem ‘Music To Be Murdered By’ Tracklist

1. “Premonition (Intro)”

2. “Unaccommodating” featuring Young M.A

3. “You Gon’ Learn” featuring Royce 5’9″ and White Gold

4. “Alfred (Interlude)”

5. “Those Kinda Nights” featuring Ed Sheeran

6. “In Too Deep”

7. “Godzilla” featuring Juice Wrld

8. “Darkness”

9. “Leaving Heaven” featuring Skylar Grey

10. “Yah Yah” featuring Royce 5’9″, Black Thought, Q-Tip and Denaun

11. “Stepdad (Intro)”

12. “Stepdad”

13. “Marsh”

14. “Never Love Again”

15. “Little Engine”

16. “Lock It Up” featuring Anderson .Paak

17. “Farewell”

18. “No Regrets” featuring Don Toliver

19. “I Will” featuring KXNG Crooked, Royce 5’9″ and Joell Ortiz

20. “Alfred (Outro)”