Eminem surprised fans with a new album Music To Be Murdered By on Friday, January 17. As people began to listen through the 20-track project, there was some criticism for some insensitive lyrics — most notably on the track “Unaccommodating” featuring Young M.A.

On the track, Eminem references the suicide-bombing which took place at a 2017 Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena in England.

“Showed them all the blueprint and formula/ But it seems like the more they studied my music the more they remind me of eyeballs,” Eminem raps. “I’m watching my pupils get cornier/ But I’m contemplating yelling “Bombs away!” on the game/ Like I’m outside of an Ariana Grande concert waiting.”

The bombing claimed the lives of 22 people, so predictably, people were unhappy with the reference made by Em.

Of course, Eminem previously helped raise money for the families of victims killed in the tragedy by sharing a donation link from the British Red Cross and the Manchester Evening News. After sharing the link, it was reported that Eminem helped raise nearly $2 million for the victims.

Join me in helping Manchester victims & their families, Make a donation to the @BritishRedCross and @MENnewsdesk https://t.co/JchJtYOdMU — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) May 25, 2017

But because this is the internet and cancel culture is as prevalent as ever, the comments kept rolling in condemning Eminem for his insensitive lyrics on the track.

People also noted that Eminem was “disrespecting” Mac Miller, Ariana Grande’s ex-boyfriend, by releasing his surprise album on the same day that Miller’s posthumous project dropped.

You can check out some of the responses from Twitter users below.

Im a big fan of Eminem and sure, he is known for his controversial lyrics but that doesn’t excuse him for being able to say whatever he wants. His latest lyric regarding the Manchester terrorist attack is incredibly distasteful and inappropriate 😔 — Amy-Lee Hart (@AmyLee_thirty3) January 17, 2020

This is so messed up! Many people (mostly children) were injured at this concert and some even lost their lives, and he thinks it’s ok to put this lyric in a song? @Eminem maybe try and have a little respect, and don’t use a terrorist attack to gain clout https://t.co/tnPLNxY8dD — Ari & Taylor Polls (@7Paper_Rings) January 17, 2020

something about eminem surprise-releasing an album in which he jokes about the manchester terrorist attack at an ariana grande concert that killed 23 people on the very same day her ex-boyfriend who died of a drug overdose has his last work posthumously released…disgusting — 🍒 (@actualbullshit) January 17, 2020

“I’m contemplating yelling bombs away on the game like I’m outside an Ariana Grande concert.” Eminem literally just used a horrific terrorist attack that killed 22 innocent adults/children for a punchline in a song.

i am disgusted. pic.twitter.com/7QBjm4B773 — troy (@troyxvi) January 17, 2020

“eminem literally just made a joke about the manchester bombing at ariana grande’s concert… that is just so f*cking sick, y’all better not give this man any attention,” another Twitter user wrote. “people literally lost their lives, and you’re going to release music and try to make a profit off of them?”

Eminem is so desperate for attention that he has to reference the Manchester bombing and name drop Ariana Grande. Oh and drop a surprise album the same night Mac Miller’s posthumous album drops. — Leah ❄️✨ (@hutchleah) January 17, 2020

eminem, a man who is pushing 50, used a terrorist attack in which 22 people were killed, as a punchline in his rap…this man has lost his god damn mind — bryan (@intxyou) January 17, 2020

Meanwhile, Eminem’s album has already reached the No. 1 spot in more than 50 countries.