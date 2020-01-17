WATCH: Eminem ‘Darkness’ Official Music Video & Lyrics

Eminem accompanied the release of his surprise album Music To Be Murdered By with an anti-gun violence video for the album’s single, “Darkness.” The video channels the 2017 Las Vegas shooting where Stephen Paddock open-fired from the Mandalay Bay Hotel and gunned down 58 people while injuring over 400 others.

“Feels like I’m loathing in Las Vegas/ Haven’t got the vaguest why I’m so lost/ But I’d make you this small wager/ If I bet you, I’ll be in tomorrow’s paper/ Who would the odds favor?”, Eminem raps.

The instrumental for the track is minimal as Eminem wanders through a drug and alcohol-filled room.

At the end of the video, a message appears which reads “When will this end? When enough people care. Register to vote at Vote.gov. Make your voice heard and help change gun laws in America” along with a link to a website that provides information about organizations that aim to help end gun violence and help survivors and their families, like March For Our Lives and the Sandy Hook Promise.



You can check out the official music video below.

Eminem “Darkness” – Official Music Video & Lyrics

[Chorus]

I don’t wanna be alone, I don’t wanna be

I don’t wanna be alone in the darkness

I don’t wanna be alone in the darkness

I don’t wanna be alone in the darkness anymore

(Hello darkness, my old friend)

[Verse 1]

Here I am, alone again

Can’t get out of this hole I’m in

It’s like the walls are closin’ in

You can’t help me, no one can

I can feel these curtains closin’

I go to open ’em

But something pulls ’em closed again

(Hello darkness, my old friend)

Feels like I’m loathing in Las Vegas

Haven’t got the vaguest why I’m so lost

But I’d make you this small wager

If I bet you I’ll be in tomorrow’s paper

Who would the odds favor?

(Hello darkness, my old friend)

I’m so much like my father, you would think that I knew him

I keep pacin’ this room, Valium and chase it with booze

One little taste, it’ll do

Maybe I’ll take it and snooze, then tear up the stage in a few

(Hello darkness, my old friend)

F*ck the Colt 45, I’ma need somethin’ stronger

If I pop any caps, it better be off of vodka

Round after round after round, I’m gettin’ loaded (Haha)

That’s a lot of shots, huh? (Double entendre)

(Hello darkness, my old friend)

[Chorus]

And I don’t wanna be alone in the darkness (Yeah)

I don’t wanna be alone in the darkness

I don’t wanna be alone in the darkness anymore

(Hello darkness, my old friend)

[Verse 2]

Now I’m starin’ at the room service menu off a Benzo

I can hear the music continue to crescendo

I can see the whole f*ckin’ venue from my window

That’s when you know you’re schizo (Hello darkness, my old friend)

‘Cause I keep peekin’ out the curtain from the hotel

The music is so loud

But it’s almost as though I don’t hear no sound

I should get ready for the show now

Wait is this the whole crowd? I thought this sh*t was sold out

(Hello darkness, my old friend)

But it’s only the opening act, it’s early, don’t overreact

Then something told me relax

And just hope for the show to be packed

Don’t wanna hit the stage before they fill each row to the max

‘Cause that’d be totally wack

You can’t murder a show nobody’s at (Hello darkness, my old friend)

But what if nobody shows? Panic mode

‘Bout to snap and go motherf*ckin’ wacko at any second

‘Bout to cancel the show just as fans below rush the entrance

Plan is a go to wreck sh*t, cameras in all directions (Hello darkness, my old friend)

The press is about to go ape sh*t bananas on all the networks

Commando with extra clips, I got ammo for all the hecklers

I’m armed to the teeth, another Valium, fall off the bed

Hit the ground and crawl to the dresser

Alcohol on my breath as I reach for the Scope

I’m blackin’ out, I’m all out of meds

With them benzodiazepines gone

Now it’s just magazines sprawled out on the floor

F*ck the media, I’m goin’ all out, this is war

(Hello darkness, my old friend)

[Chorus]

And I don’t wanna be alone in the darkness (Yeah)

I don’t wanna be alone in the darkness

I don’t wanna be alone in the darkness anymore

[Verse 3]

People start to show up, time to start the show up (Hello darkness, my old friend)

It’s 10:05 PM and the curtain starts to go up

And I’m already sweatin’ but I’m locked and loaded

For rapid fire spittin’ for all the concert-goers

Scopes for sniper vision, surprise from out of nowhere

As I slide the clip in from inside the hotel

Leanin’ out the window, going Keyser Söze

Finger on the trigger, but I’m a licensed owner

With no prior convictions, so loss, the sky’s the limit

So my supplies infinite, strapped like I’m a soldier

Got ’em hopping over walls and climbing fences

Some of them John Travolta, staying alive by inches

(Hello darkness, my old friend)

Cops are knockin’, oh f*ck, thought I blocked the entrance

Guess show time is over

No suicide note, just a note for target distance

But if you’d like to know the reason why I did this

You’ll never find a motive, truth is I have no idea

I am just as stumped, no signs of mental illness

Just tryin’ to show ya the reason why we’re so f*cked

‘Cause by the time it’s over, won’t make the slightest difference

(Hello darkness, my old friend)

[Chorus]

And I don’t wanna be alone in the darkness

I don’t wanna be alone in the darkness

I don’t wanna be alone in the darkness anymore

(Hello darkness, my old friend)