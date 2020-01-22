WATCH: Roddy Ricch ‘Boom Boom Room’ Music Video & Lyrics

Roddy Ricch dropped the official music video for his hit single “Boom Boom Room” on Tuesday, January 21. The video received the help of director Christian Breslauer.
“Roddy had a vision for what he wanted to do, he knew what he wanted to accomplish, and he knew what he wanted his sound to be like,” Dallas Martin, Senior Vice President of A&R at Atlantic Records, said, via Complex. “I could just tell that he really had it. He knew what he wanted to do.”
Ricch released the single while on his Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial tour.
You can check out the full music video below.
Roddy Ricch – ‘Boom Boom Room’ (Music Video & Lyrics)
[Chorus]
I’ve been on top for a while (Top for a while)
NASA shippin’ to the moon
Fast car make vroom, vroom, vroom
Take her to The Boom Boom Room
I’m a visionary, I got these n*ggas scary, hmm
Bought a big Patek with a brand new wrist setting, hmm
Inside the new Maybach coupe peanut butter, jelly, mm
I’ma slide in the Rolls, slide in the Lamb, slide in the Benz
Been workin’ on my confidence
And respect, I get a lot of it
I don’t ever mean to contradict
If it’s up then it’s up with us
[Verse]
Tell ’em pour another cup with us (Pour that, pour that)
Even my brother sippin’ mud with me
My bitch is a ten, my jet in the wind, I fought just to win
My dawg just caught another body, now he poppin’ Xannies again
Caught his ass slippin’ at the cul-de-sac
Slidin’ on the opps, playin’ toe tag (Tag)
Just in Miami, I was chillin’ where the Zoes at
In the Rolls Royce, I don’t need the LoJack
Keep the forty-five I had to hold it (Hold it)
Gotta ride with it ’cause I’m chosen
I just pulled up on Lamby-Lamb
Playin’ dice with Mustard, bet it on the four-to-ten
I remember wonderin’ when I’m gon’ eat
Pull up the Bentley with no key
[Chorus]
I’ve been on top for a while (Top for a while)
NASA shippin’ to the moon
Fast car make vroom, vroom, vroom
Take her to The Boom Boom Room
I’m a visionary, I got these n*ggas scary, hmm
Bought a big Patek with a brand new wrist setting, hmm
Inside the new Maybach coupe peanut butter, jelly, mm
I’ma slide in the Rolls, slide in the Lamb, slide in the Benz
Been workin’ on my confidence
And respect, I get a lot of it
I don’t ever mean to contradict
If it’s up then it’s up with us
[Bridge]
The mud, sippin’ on mud
N*ggas talkin’ shit but they never ever knew us
[Chorus]
I’ve been on top for a while (Top for a while)
NASA shippin’ to the moon
Fast car make vroom, vroom, vroom
Take her to The Boom Boom Room
I’m a visionary, I got these n*ggas scary, hmm
Bought a big Patek with a brand new wrist setting, hmm
Inside the new Maybach coupe peanut butter, jelly, mm
I’ma slide in the Rolls, slide in the Lamb, slide in the Benz
Been workin’ on my confidence
And respect, I get a lot of it
I don’t ever mean to contradict
If it’s up then it’s up with us