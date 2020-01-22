WATCH: Roddy Ricch ‘Boom Boom Room’ Music Video & Lyrics

Roddy Ricch dropped the official music video for his hit single “Boom Boom Room” on Tuesday, January 21. The video received the help of director Christian Breslauer.

“Roddy had a vision for what he wanted to do, he knew what he wanted to accomplish, and he knew what he wanted his sound to be like,” Dallas Martin, Senior Vice President of A&R at Atlantic Records, said, via Complex. “I could just tell that he really had it. He knew what he wanted to do.”

Ricch released the single while on his Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial tour.

You can check out the full music video below.

Roddy Ricch – ‘Boom Boom Room’ (Music Video & Lyrics)

[Chorus]

I’ve been on top for a while (Top for a while)

NASA shippin’ to the moon

Fast car make vroom, vroom, vroom

Take her to The Boom Boom Room

I’m a visionary, I got these n*ggas scary, hmm

Bought a big Patek with a brand new wrist setting, hmm

Inside the new Maybach coupe peanut butter, jelly, mm

I’ma slide in the Rolls, slide in the Lamb, slide in the Benz

Been workin’ on my confidence

And respect, I get a lot of it

I don’t ever mean to contradict

If it’s up then it’s up with us

[Verse]

Tell ’em pour another cup with us (Pour that, pour that)

Even my brother sippin’ mud with me

My bitch is a ten, my jet in the wind, I fought just to win

My dawg just caught another body, now he poppin’ Xannies again

Caught his ass slippin’ at the cul-de-sac

Slidin’ on the opps, playin’ toe tag (Tag)

Just in Miami, I was chillin’ where the Zoes at

In the Rolls Royce, I don’t need the LoJack

Keep the forty-five I had to hold it (Hold it)

Gotta ride with it ’cause I’m chosen

I just pulled up on Lamby-Lamb

Playin’ dice with Mustard, bet it on the four-to-ten

I remember wonderin’ when I’m gon’ eat

Pull up the Bentley with no key

[Chorus]

I’ve been on top for a while (Top for a while)

NASA shippin’ to the moon

Fast car make vroom, vroom, vroom

Take her to The Boom Boom Room

I’m a visionary, I got these n*ggas scary, hmm

Bought a big Patek with a brand new wrist setting, hmm

Inside the new Maybach coupe peanut butter, jelly, mm

I’ma slide in the Rolls, slide in the Lamb, slide in the Benz

Been workin’ on my confidence

And respect, I get a lot of it

I don’t ever mean to contradict

If it’s up then it’s up with us

[Bridge]

The mud, sippin’ on mud

N*ggas talkin’ shit but they never ever knew us

[Chorus]

I’ve been on top for a while (Top for a while)

NASA shippin’ to the moon

Fast car make vroom, vroom, vroom

Take her to The Boom Boom Room

I’m a visionary, I got these n*ggas scary, hmm

Bought a big Patek with a brand new wrist setting, hmm

Inside the new Maybach coupe peanut butter, jelly, mm

I’ma slide in the Rolls, slide in the Lamb, slide in the Benz

Been workin’ on my confidence

And respect, I get a lot of it

I don’t ever mean to contradict

If it’s up then it’s up with us