The Super Bowl 54 uniform matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will be the first time that both teams participating in the big game feature uniforms that have red as the primary color.

The Chiefs are the designated home team, so it is likely they will be wearing their red jerseys and white pants.

That would force San Francisco to wear their white jerseys with gold pants, but they may have a different plan. According to David Lombardi of The Athletic, the 49ers are making a push to wear their 1994 all-white throwbacks. However, that will require a special waiver from the league.

“Some news: The 49ers will make a push to wear their all-white ‘94 throwback uniforms in the Super Bowl at Miami. The problem, Richard Sherman tells me, is that the NFL currently won’t allow it,” Lombardi wrote on Twitter. “The 49ers got an exception to wear these unis Week 17 at Seattle; would like one again.”

During the 1994 season, the 49ers went 13-3 under head coach George Seifert and went on to beat the San Diego Chargers in Super Bowl XXIX. 49ers quarterback Steve Young was named Super Bowl MVP after throwing a record 6 touchdown passes. San Francisco, which has 5 Super Bowl wins in franchise history, has not hoisted the Lombardi Trophy since the 1994 season. With a win over the Chiefs, they would tie the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers (6) with most Super Bowl wins in NFL history.

The 49ers used a physical approach to take care of Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, while Kansas City punched its ticket to the Super Bowl by putting an end to the Tennessee Titans’ impressive postseason run in impressive fashion

Super Bowl 54 will take place on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The championship game will air live on FOX with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman in the booth, while Erin Andrews, Kristina Pink, and Chris Myers provide updates from the sidelines.