LOOK: XFL Unveils Referee Uniforms for 2020 Relaunch

The XFL is set to officially relaunch the professional football league in 2020 and as we inch closer to the new season we learn more about what we will be seeing on the field. Most recently, the league took to social media to unveil the uniforms the referees will wear when they are calling the action.

The uniforms have a similar pattern and color scheme to the official XFL ball from the league’s first go around.

First 👀 at the XFL referee uniform💧💧💧 pic.twitter.com/e92vh0ahM4 — XFL (@xfl2020) January 20, 2020

“The XFL is about football and fun, and our team identities are intended to signify just that,” said XFL President and COO Jeffrey Pollack in a statement when the league relaunched. “Now it’s up to our fans and players to help write the story. What happens on the field and in the community, in the years ahead, will determine the true spirit of each team.”

Refs will now be suited up in style when they referee the games which will include a set of new rules.

The eight teams in the XFL are the DC Defenders, Dallas Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Los Angeles Wildcats, New York Guardians, St. Louis BattleHawks, Seattle Dragons and Tampa Bay Vipers. In August of 2019, the official names and logos for all of the XFL franchises were announced.

According to the oddsmakers, it is the Dallas Renegades who are leading the way and favored to hoist the league trophy.

The New York Guardians, Los Angeles Wildcats, Tampa Bay Vipers, and Houston Roughnecks round out the top five. The biggest longshots are the Seattle Dragons and St. Louis Battle Hawks.

A full look at the XFL championship odds can be seen below.

XFL Inaugural Season Championship Betting Odds

Dallas Renegades 3/1

New York Guardians 4/1

LA Wildcats 5/1

Tampa Bay Vipers 5/1

Houston Roughnecks 15/2

DC Defenders 8/1

Seattle Dragons 10/1

St. Louis Battle Hawks 10/1