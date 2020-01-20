Katie Sowers: 49ers Assistant Makes NFL & Super Bowl History

Katie Sowers is set to make history. After the San Francisco 49ers steamrolled the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game to clinch their spot in Super Bowl 54 against the Kansas City Chiefs, the 33-year-old offensive assistant became the first woman and openly gay coach to be on the sidelines in a Super Bowl.

“Takin our talents to south beach,” Sowers posted on Instagram along with a video of the team’s on-field celebration.

Sowers previously played professional football for the West Michigan Mayhem and Kansas City Titans in the Women’s Football Alliance. She was also a member of the 2013 IFAF Women’s World Championship team representing the United States.

After her retirement, Sowers joined the Atlanta Falcons as a training camp assistant in 2016 before joining the 49ers. After two years as a seasonal offensive assistant, Sowers earned a full-time role.

And in her role with San Francisco, Sowers has made a positive impression every step of the way.

“She been tremendous,” 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo told the local CBS affiliate of Sowers. “Katie was here before I was, but just what she does with the receivers, all the skill positions guys, how she interacts with them. It’s special. She’s feisty, man. Katie is awesome out there. She’ll get after guys … It’s fun to be around.”

During her time in Atlanta and San Francisco, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan became familiar with Sowers and he continues to have nothing but positive remarks about the trailblazing assistant.

“Katie did a real good job for us in Atlanta, she’s done a really good job here,” Shanahan told the Mercury News. “She helps [receivers coach] Mike LaFleur out, just with some rotations and she helps our quality control [coaches] out just with all the stuff they have to do. She’s a hard worker, you don’t even notice her because she just goes to work and does what’s asked.”

It’s great to see Sowers continue to break down doors and will be even more exciting to see her continue to make history throughout her career.

You can learn more about Sowers’ journey throughout her career in the NBC Sports feature below.

Super Bowl 54 will take place on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The championship game will air live on FOX with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman in the booth, while Erin Andrews, Kristina Pink, and Chris Myers provide updates from the sidelines.