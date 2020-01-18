UFC 246 Live Stream: Watch Post-Fight Press Conference Online

Following UFC 246 on Saturday, January 18, the top performers from the pay-per-view will step before the media to answer questions from the night. The winners will look back at their standout performances, while also giving us an idea of what they could be looking to do next.

UFC president Dana White will also step to the podium to announce the attendance, live gate, and fight night bonus winners.

How can you tune in?

You can catch the UFC 246 post-fight press conference below shortly after the conclusion of the pay-per-view main card.

UFC 246: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy

Date: Saturday, January 18, 2020

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+

McGregor last appeared inside of the Octagon in October 2018 when he suffered a submission loss to lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Prior to his loss to Nurmagomedov, McGregor was on a two-fight winning streak with a welterweight bout victory over Nate Diaz and a Performance of the Night against Eddie Alvarez to claim the 155-pound title on November 12, 2016. However, McGregor was later stripped of the title due to inactivity — he was previously stripped of the featherweight belt after winning the lightweight crown.

Cerrone, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back after a two-fight losing streak. “Cowboy” went 2-2 in 2019 with wins over Al Iaquinta and Alexander Hernandez, while suffering losses to top lightweight contenders Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje. Three of Cerrone’s last four fights earned him $50,000 bonuses for Fight of the Night.

UFC 246 Fight Card

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10:00 p.m. ET)

Conor McGregor (170) vs. Donald Cerrone (170)

Holly Holm (135.5) vs. Raquel Pennington (136)

Maurice Greene (243) vs. Aleksei Oleinik (238)

Claudia Gadelha (115.5) vs. Alexa Grasso (121.5)*

Diego Ferreira (155.5) vs. Anthony Pettis (155.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 8:00 p.m. ET)

Maycee Barber (126) vs. Roxanne Modafferi (125)

Andre Fili (145.5) vs. Sodiq Yusuff (146)

Askar Askarov (126) vs. Tim Elliott (125.5)

Drew Dober (155.5) vs. Nasrat Haqparast (156)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+, 6:15 p.m. ET)

Aleksa Camur (204) vs. Justin Ledet (205)

Brian Kelleher (136) vs. Ode Osbourne (135)

J.J. Aldrich (125.5) vs. Sabina Mazo (126.25)**

* Grasso misses strawweight limit by 5.5 pounds, As a result, the Nevada State Athletic Commission scrapped the bout from the event.

** Mazo missed women’s flyweight limit by .25 pounds