Donald Cerrone Hilariously Mocks PETA Criticism of Snakeskin Jacket

Well, we knew this was coming. After Donald Cerrone and Conor McGregor joked about upsetting PETA due to their love of animal skins and furs when it comes to fashion, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals immediately fired back by condemning Cerrone for wearing a snakeskin jacket during the UFC 246 pre-fight press conference.

Cerrone had joked, “I’m sure PETA might be here because I got rattlesnakes on and python.”

He was spot on. It didn’t take long for PETA to catch wind of the comments and to fire a shot at Cerrone and McGregor with a brief statement on social media.

“You’re right! We ARE here – to remind you that only COWARDS would brag about wearing an animal who was likely beaten and skinned alive,” PETA responded. “Why don’t you knock out your insecurities and only wear your own skin?”

In typical Cerrone fashion, “Cowboy” responded to MMAjunkie about the comments from PETA with a hilarious take on the entire situation.

“Man, I guess if killing humans was legal I could probably wear a bad-ass human jacket,” Cerrone said. “I got a white buffalo at home, PETA. And when she crokes, I’m going to wear a (expletive) (expletive)ass white buffalo cape one of these days. At the ranch I have a lot of animals: turkeys, goats, chickens, pigs. We kill them and butcher them, and we eat them all ourselves, man. We use every bit of them. So it’s not like – I don’t just go down to the store and buy beef. We raise it and kill it and eat it. So, if there’s something inhumane or unjust about killing beef for my own sake, PETA, you’re (expletive) up,” Cerrone told MMAjunkie.

“Granted, I didn’t kill the snake or raise the snake to build a python jacket, but goddammit it was (expletive) cool, so I had to wear to it.”

Well played, Cowboy. Well played.

Cerrone and McGregor will meet in the main event of UFC 246 on Saturday, January 18 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC 246 marks McGregor’s long-awaited return to mixed martial arts and will be the first UFC pay-per-view of the year.