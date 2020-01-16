Bronny James to NC Central? Committing to HBCU Would Change College Basketball

Bronny James is one of the most sought after high school basketball players. It helps when your father is one of the greatest of all-time, LeBron James, and with rules that require elite players to spend at least one year in college, it is beneficial to major college programs.

But how could Bronny change the landscape?

After a recent offer from North Carolina Central Eagles head coach LeVelle Moton, there has been discussion about how a major recruit going to a Historically Black College & University (HBCU) could change everything.

NC Central offered Bronny James, and while he knows a five-star recruit is unlikely to choose a Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) program or HBCU, he understands the significance it could bring.

“The mindset is, ‘I need to go to one of the blue bloods to get that pot of gold at the end of the rainbow,’ ” he said, via The Undefeated. “If one does it, I’m 100 percent positive that it would change the entire landscape of college basketball. There’s no doubt about it.

“I can actually envision it. It would have to be the right player under the right circumstance. I’d like to think he can go to an HBCU and accomplish everything he wants to do. It gives you an even larger platform – you’re a big fish in a small pond. I believe if LeBron James Jr. chose to go to a SWAC school, I do believe that he and that school could go into the NCAA tournament and go a long way. It just takes one.”

While Bronny James is unlikely to choose NC Central, it is exciting to think about how everything could play out if a top recruit were to pick an unlikely school. And who knows, if anyone were to pick their own path, it would be LeBron’s kid — and LeBron would be there to encourage him every step of the way.