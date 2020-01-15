Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone will be coming face-to-face just days ahead of their UFC 246 main event fight. The UFC will be hosting a pre-fight press conference on Wednesday, January 15, so we will get to see whether the respect between the two men continues or if we will get to witness some of McGregor’s signature trash talk.

And for those who will be watching, there will be a way to ramp up the excitement.

The folks at “Sports Betting” released a list of prop bets for the press conference to add an extra dose of fun to the presser. From the total number of F-bombs to how late McGregor will be, there are some quirky odds that could make the press conference more enjoyable if you’re watching along with an ice-cold Budweiser or bottle of Proper Twelve whiskey.

The press conference is set to begin at 8:00 p.m. ET.

What are the prop bets for Wednesday night’s festivities as we reach the final stretch before the pay-per-view?

Conor McGregor – Donald Cerrone Press Conference Prop Bets

How late will Conor McGregor be to the press conference?

Over 6.5 minutes

Under 6.5 minutes

Will Conor McGregor wear a suit?

Yes -200

No +150

Will Conor McGregor wear sunglasses?

Yes -400

No +250

Will Conor McGregor be chewing gum?

Yes -120

No -120

Will Donald Cerrone wear a cowboy hat?

Yes -1000

No +500

Will Conor McGregor hold a Proper Twelve bottle?

Yes -300

No +200

Will Conor McGregor say “Proper Twelve”?

Yes -1000

No +500

Will Donald Cerrone hold a Budweiser can/bottle?

Yes -200

No +150

Will Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone come in physical contact?

Yes -150

No +110

Will either Conor McGregor or Donald Cerrone throw an object?

Yes +300

No -500

Will Conor McGregor reference a Donald Cerrone family member?

Yes +300

No -500

Will “Khabib” be said be either fighter?

Yes +150

No -200

Will Conor McGregor call Donald Cerrone “slow” or “stiff”?

Yes +150

No -200

Will Donald Cerrone call Conor McGregor “McNugget”?

Yes +150

No -200

Total F-bombs said by Conor McGregor

Over 6.5

Under 6.5

Will Conor McGregor predict a KO finish over Donald Cerrone?

Yes +200

No -300

Will any press conference attendee be arrested?

Yes +200

No -300

UFC 246 will take place on Saturday, January 18 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Along with Cerrone vs. McGregor, the main card will include Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington, Maurice Greene vs. Aleksei Oleinik, Claudia Gadelha vs. Alexa Grasso, and Diego Ferreira vs. Anthony Pettis. The main card is set to begin at 10:00 p.m. ET following the ESPN featured prelim between Maycee barber and Roxanne Modafferi.