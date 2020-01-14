Super Bowl 54 Betting Odds: Who Will Win MVP Award?

We are down to just four teams remaining in the 2019-20 NFL Playoffs — the San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Tennessee Titans. San Francisco and Green Bay will be battling it out for the NFC Championship, while Kansas City and Tennessee will go head-to-head for the AFC crown.

While we don’t know what teams will be representing their respective conferences in the Super Bowl just over two weeks away, we do know that the oddsmakers are taking a look at the rosters of the remaining teams to see which players stand out among their peers.

On Tuesday, January 14, the folks at Bet Online revealed their latest odds for the Super Bowl 54 MVP award.

Three of the top four players are quarterbacks — Patrick Mahomes, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Aaron Rodgers — while the fourth and final favorite is Titans star running back Derrick Henry, who has been on a record-setting pace to start the postseason.

Super Bowl 54 will take place on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The championship game will air live on FOX with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman in the booth, while Erin Andrews, Kristina Pink, and Chris Myers provide updates from the sidelines.

Who is favored to bring home the Super Bowl MVP award?

A full look at the latest betting odds can be seen below, via BetOnline.ag.

Super Bowl 54 MVP Betting Odds

Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs) 7/4

Jimmy Garoppolo (49ers) 7/2

Derrick Henry (Titans) 8/1

Aaron Rodgers (Packers) 9/1

George Kittle (49ers) 12/1

Travis Kelce (Chiefs) 12/1

Damien Williams (Chiefs) 14/1

Aaron Jones (Packers) 20/1

Raheem Mostert (49ers) 20/1

Ryan Tannehill (Titans) 20/1

Tevin Coleman (49ers) 20/1

Tyreek Hill (Chiefs) 20/1

Davante Adams (Packers) 25/1

Deebo Samuel (49ers) 33/1

Emmanuel Sanders (49ers) 33/1

Nick Bosa (49ers) 33/1

Jimmy Graham (Packers) 50/1

Sammy Watkins (Chiefs) 66/1

LeSean McCoy (Chiefs) 80/1

Richard Sherman (49ers) 100/1