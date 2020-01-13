The NFL Playoffs are winding down and we are just one weekend away from learning who will represent the AFC and NFC in Super Bowl 54 next month. The AFC and NFC title games will take place on Championship Weekend after a wild and unpredictable Divisional Round of the postseason.

In the AFC, the Tennessee Titans continued their magical run in the playoffs by following up a win over the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots by knocking off the No. 1 seed Baltimore Ravens. Tennessee will travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs, who scored a whopping 41-straight points in a comeback win over the Houston Texans after falling in a 24-0 hole in the first quarter.

The NFC, meanwhile, will feature the No. 1 seed San Francisco 49ers welcoming the No. 2 seed Green Bay Packers to Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California after the two teams knocked off the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks, respectively.

In anticipation of the AFC and NFC Championship games, the folks in Las Vegas took a look at the matchups and shared their opening lines and point totals for every game.

How do the oddsmakers see your favorite team’s chances ahead of their biggest game of the season?

A full look at the betting odds for Championship Weekend of the NFL Playoffs can be seen below, via BetOnline.ag.

NFL Playoffs Championship Weekend Opening Lines & Totals

Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs

Tennessee Titans +7

Kansas City Chiefs -7

Over/Under 51½

Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers

Green Bay Packers +7

San Francisco 49ers -7

Over/Under 45½

Super Bowl 54 will take place on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The championship game will air live on FOX with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman in the booth, while Erin Andrews, Kristina Pink, and Chris Myers provide updates from the sidelines.