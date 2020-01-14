Odell Beckham Jr. was one of the many LSU football alumni in attendance at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game between the top-ranked Tigers and defending national champion Clemson.

LSU pulled off one of the biggest wins in program history — in large part thanks to another record-setting performance from Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow — and the LSU faithful were more than excited.

Perhaps no one was feeling the same type of energy as Beckham, however, because he was captured on camera celebrating on the field with players including wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Jontre Kirklin.

Beckham was on the field with the players when he pulled out a big wad of cash and began handing putting money in the players’ hands. Surely, the NCAA was closely watching.

OBJ handing wads of cash to LSU players on the field after the National Championship pic.twitter.com/QVmebrjpPy — Brody Logan (@BrodyLogan) January 14, 2020

Of course, Jefferson and Kirklin are juniors and could very well declare for the NFL Draft, but the optics are surely something the NCAA doesn’t appreciate. But who knows, maybe we can believe that everyone acted in good faith and all of Odell’s money was returned.

I mean, it sure would be a travesty if players were to receive a few extra bucks when their play on the field earned head coach Ed Orgeron a $500,000 bonus for winning the natty, right? *insert eye roll gif*