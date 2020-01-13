WATCH: The Rock Narrates Epic LSU Football Championship Hype Video

The LSU football team will take the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in New Orleans on Monday, January 13 as they attempt to knock off the defending national champion Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Leading up to the game, the LSU video department has been hard at work pumping out some incredible hype videos that have had fans eager for the title game and the final trailer may have been their best yet.

The final hype video is narrated by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

LSU and its explosive offense are led by Heisman Trophy winner and projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft Joe Burrow.

Ed Orgeron’s squad leads the nation in total yards with 564.1 yards per game and is second in the nation in passing with 397.2 yards per game. It will be interesting to see how Burrow and company stack up against the nation’s top defense.

You can check out the epic hype video below.

I Remember Rock Bottom That’s Why I Know Where I’m Going… So Let’s GEAUX pic.twitter.com/qkBpXpp15q — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 13, 2020

If you were already rooting for LSU, then you are in the national majority.

The team at BetOnline.ag compiled mentions from over 50,000 tweets to determine which opponent is most commonly preferred in every state. The date was compiled using trends software with direct access to geotagged Twitter data. Tweets were analyzed by tracking the hashtags #ALLIN for Clemson and #GeauxTigers for LSU.

When it was all said and down, Twitter users appear to have a virtual 50/50 split over which Tigers they prefer, with LSU dominating the middle of the country while Clemson was favored in the northern and coastal states.

In total, Clemson was favored in 26 states while LSU “won” 24 states.

The 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship Game takes place on Monday, January 13. Kickoff at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans is set for 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN as one team will come away as a national champion and the other will suffer their first loss of the season.

College Football National Championship Viewing Details

Date: Monday, January 13

Time: 8:00 P.M. EST

Location: Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

TV Channel: ESPN (Check local listings.)

Betting Odds: LSU -5.5 | O/U: 68