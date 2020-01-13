LSU Football Roster For 2020 National Championship

The LSU football program is searching for its fourth claimed national championship — and first since 2007 — when they take on the No. 3-ranked Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, January 13.
LSU and its explosive offense are led by Heisman Trophy winner and projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft Joe Burrow.
Ed Orgeron’s squad leads the nation in total yards with 564.1 yards per game and is second in the nation in passing with 397.2 yards per game. It will be interesting to see how Burrow and company stack up against the nation’s top defense.
Who are the players responsible for the Tigers’ success this season?
The full roster can be seen below.
LSU Football 2019-20 Roster
|NO
|NAME
|POS
|HT
|WT
|CLASS
|HOMETOWN
|#1
|Ja’Marr Chase
|WR
|6′-1″
|200
|SO
|Harvey, LA
|#1
|Kristian Fulton
|CB
|6′-0″
|200
|SR
|New Orleans, LA
|#2
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|6′-3″
|192
|JR
|Saint Rose, LA
|#3
|AJ Aycock
|QB
|6′-5″
|212
|FR
|Jonesboro, AR
|#3
|Tyrion Davis-Price
|RB
|6′-1″
|226
|FR
|Baton Rouge, LA
|#3
|JaCoby Stevens
|S
|6′-1″
|228
|JR
|Murfreesboro, TN
|#4
|John Emery Jr.
|RB
|6′-0″
|203
|FR
|Saint Rose, LA
|#4
|Todd Harris Jr.
|S
|5′-11″
|190
|JR
|Maringouin, LA
|#5
|Devonta Lee
|WR
|6′-1″
|223
|FR
|Fluker, LA
|#5
|Kary Vincent Jr.
|CB
|5′-10″
|185
|JR
|Houston, TX
|#6
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|WR
|6′-4″
|200
|SO
|Bossier City, LA
|#6
|Jacob Phillips
|LB
|6′-4″
|233
|JR
|Nashville, TN
|#7
|Grant Delpit
|S
|6′-3″
|203
|JR
|Houston, TX
|#8
|Peter Parrish
|QB
|6′-1″
|190
|FR
|Phenix City, AL
|#8
|Patrick Queen
|LB
|6′-1″
|227
|JR
|Ventress, LA
|#9
|Marcel Brooks
|S
|6′-2″
|194
|FR
|Fort Worth, TX
|#9
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|6′-4″
|216
|SR
|Athens, OH
|#10
|Stephen Sullivan
|TE
|6′-5″
|242
|SR
|Donaldsonville, LA
|#11
|Dee Anderson
|WR
|6′-5″
|197
|SR
|Dallas, TX
|#11
|Eric Monroe
|S
|6′-1″
|208
|JR
|Houston, TX
|#12
|Walker Kinney
|QB
|6′-2″
|218
|FR
|Stilwell, KS
|#12
|Donte Starks
|LB
|6′-1″
|212
|FR
|Marrero, LA
|#13
|Jontre Kirklin
|WR
|6′-0″
|185
|JR
|Lutcher, LA
|#14
|Maurice Hampton Jr.
|DB
|6′-0″
|214
|FR
|Memphis, TN
|#14
|John Gordon McKernan
|QB
|6′-2″
|186
|FR
|Baton Rouge, LA
|#15
|Myles Brennan
|QB
|6′-4″
|207
|SO
|Long Beach, MS
|#16
|Jay Ward
|CB
|6′-2″
|167
|FR
|Moultrie, GA
|#17
|Racey McMath
|WR
|6′-3″
|221
|JR
|New Orleans, LA
|#18
|K’Lavon Chaisson
|LB
|6′-4″
|250
|SO
|Houston, TX
|#19
|Derrick Dillon
|WR
|5′-11″
|186
|SR
|Franklinton, LA
|#21
|Kenan Jones
|S
|6′-3″
|207
|SO
|Berwick, LA
|#22
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|RB
|5′-8″
|209
|JR
|Baton Rouge, LA
|#22
|Zaven Fountain
|S
|6′-3″
|171
|FR
|–
|#23
|Micah Baskerville
|LB
|6′-1″
|228
|SO
|Shreveport, LA
|#23
|Corren Norman
|RB
|5′-9″
|191
|FR
|Broussard, LA
|#24
|Chris Curry
|RB
|6′-0″
|215
|FR
|Lehigh Acres, FL
|#24
|Derek Stingley Jr.
|CB
|6′-1″
|190
|FR
|Baton Rouge, LA
|#25
|Cordale Flott
|CB
|6′-2″
|160
|FR
|Saraland, AL
|#25
|Josh Williams
|RB
|5′-10″
|192
|FR
|Houston, TX
|#26
|Keenen Dunn
|RB
|6′-0″
|180
|SO
|–
|#26
|Kendall McCallum
|LB
|6′-5″
|225
|FR
|Anniston, AL
|#27
|Lanard Fournette
|RB
|5′-11″
|200
|SR
|New Orleans, LA
|#27
|Treven Kately
|DB
|5′-10″
|191
|SO
|Lafayette, LA
|#28
|Mannie Netherly
|DB
|6′-3″
|185
|JR
|Crosby, TX
|#28
|Clyde Townsend
|WR
|5′-9″
|156
|FR
|Bradenton, FL
|#29
|Alex Aucoin
|WR
|6′-0″
|180
|FR
|Baton Rouge, LA
|#29
|Raydarious Jones
|CB
|6′-2″
|161
|FR
|Horn Lake, MS
|#30
|Cade Comeaux
|DB
|6′-0″
|178
|FR
|New Orleans, LA
|#30
|Jack Mashburn
|TE
|6′-3″
|207
|FR
|Covington, LA
|#31
|Cameron Lewis
|S
|6′-2″
|197
|JR
|Monroe, LA
|#31
|Thomas McGoey
|WR
|6′-0″
|187
|FR
|Thibodaux, LA
|#32
|Avery Atkins
|PK
|5′-11″
|217
|SO
|Auburn, AL
|#33
|Trey Palmer
|WR
|6′-1″
|180
|FR
|Kentwood, LA
|#34
|Lloyd Cole
|CB
|6′-0″
|200
|JR
|Bossier City, LA
|#34
|Connor Culp
|PK
|5′-10″
|187
|JR
|Phoenix, AZ
|#35
|Damone Clark
|LB
|6′-3″
|239
|SO
|Baton Rouge, LA
|#36
|Derian Moore
|S
|6′-1″
|215
|SO
|Houma, LA
|#36
|Cade York
|PK
|6′-2″
|189
|FR
|Mckinney, TX
|#38
|Zach Von Rosenberg
|P
|6′-5″
|240
|JR
|Zachary, LA
|#39
|Mason Bruns
|PK
|5′-10″
|167
|FR
|–
|#39
|Mike Williams
|DE
|6′-3″
|244
|FR
|Baton Rouge, LA
|#41
|Carlton Smith
|LB
|6′-3″
|243
|SO
|Houston, TX
|#42
|Hunter Faust
|LB
|6′-1″
|232
|FR
|New Orleans, LA
|#42
|Aaron Moffitt
|TE
|6′-2″
|252
|SO
|Baton Rouge, LA
|#43
|Preston Stafford
|PK
|5′-11″
|164
|FR
|Pontotoc, MS
|#43
|Ray Thornton
|LB
|6′-3″
|227
|JR
|Killeen, TX
|#44
|Tory Carter
|FB
|6′-1″
|250
|JR
|Valdosta, GA
|#44
|Dylan Thompson
|LB
|6′-1″
|258
|FR
|Irving, TX
|#45
|Michael Divinity Jr.
|LB
|6′-2″
|241
|SR
|Marrero, LA
|#45
|Stephen King
|TE
|6′-6″
|228
|FR
|Alexandria, VA
|#46
|Andre Anthony
|LB
|6′-4″
|250
|JR
|New Orleans, LA
|#47
|Nelson Jenkins III
|DL
|6′-4″
|286
|FR
|Maringouin, LA
|#47
|Quentin Skinner
|LS
|6′-0″
|253
|FR
|Buford, GA
|#48
|Blake Ferguson
|LS
|6′-3″
|235
|SR
|Smyrna, GA
|#49
|Jansen Mayea
|TE
|6′-3″
|239
|FR
|New Iberia, LA
|#49
|Travez Moore
|LB
|6′-4″
|246
|JR
|Bastrop, LA
|#51
|Dare Rosenthal
|OT
|6′-7″
|314
|FR
|Ferriday, LA
|#52
|Tayte Langley
|LB
|6′-3″
|245
|FR
|Iota, LA
|#53
|Soni Fonua
|LB
|6′-3″
|274
|JR
|Salt Lake City, UT
|#54
|Aaron Benfield
|LB
|6′-2″
|230
|FR
|Thibodaux, LA
|#55
|Jarell Cherry
|DE
|6′-3″
|264
|FR
|Dallas, TX
|#57
|Chasen Hines
|G
|6′-3″
|336
|SO
|Marshall, TX
|#58
|Jared Small
|LB
|6′-0″
|213
|SO
|Baton Rouge, LA
|#58
|Kardell Thomas
|OL
|6′-3″
|329
|FR
|Baton Rouge, LA
|#59
|Desmond Little
|LB
|6′-5″
|210
|FR
|Prichard, AL
|#61
|Cameron Wire
|OT
|6′-6″
|300
|FR
|Gonzales, LA
|#62
|Siaki Ika
|NT
|6′-4″
|354
|FR
|Salt Lake City, UT
|#63
|Michael Smith
|OL
|6′-2″
|325
|JR
|Killeen, TX
|#64
|Austin Harden
|OL
|6′-1″
|310
|FR
|Patterson, LA
|#65
|Jakori Savage
|OL
|6′-6″
|294
|JR
|Bay Minette, AL
|#68
|Damien Lewis
|G
|6′-3″
|332
|SR
|Canton, MS
|#69
|Charles Turner
|OL
|6′-4″
|266
|FR
|Canton, OH
|#70
|Ed Ingram
|G
|6′-4″
|314
|SO
|Desoto, TX
|#71
|Donavaughn Campbell
|OL
|6′-5″
|360
|JR
|Ponchatoula, LA
|#72
|Tyler Shelvin
|NT
|6′-3″
|346
|SO
|Lafayette, LA
|#73
|Adrian Magee
|OL
|6′-4″
|343
|SR
|Franklinton, LA
|#74
|Badara Traore
|OT
|6′-7″
|320
|SR
|Boston, MA
|#75
|Anthony Bradford
|OL
|6′-7″
|355
|FR
|Muskegon, MI
|#76
|Austin Deculus
|OL
|6′-7″
|322
|JR
|Mamou, LA
|#77
|Saahdiq Charles
|OT
|6′-4″
|295
|JR
|Jackson, MS
|#78
|Thomas Perry
|OL
|6′-6″
|341
|FR
|Lafayette, LA
|#79
|Lloyd Cushenberry III
|C
|6′-4″
|315
|JR
|Carville, LA
|#80
|Jamal Pettigrew
|TE
|6′-6″
|258
|JR
|New Orleans, LA
|#81
|Thaddeus Moss
|TE
|6′-3″
|249
|JR
|Charlotte, NC
|#82
|Brandon Hubicz
|TE
|6′-2″
|197
|FR
|Baton Rouge, LA
|#83
|Jaray Jenkins
|WR
|6′-4″
|195
|FR
|Jena, LA
|#84
|TK McLendon
|TE
|6′-5″
|263
|JR
|Soperton, GA
|#85
|Ray Parker
|DE
|6′-5″
|233
|FR
|Ruston, LA
|#86
|Michael Martin
|WR
|5′-9″
|174
|FR
|Weslaco, TX
|#87
|Evan Francioni
|WR
|6′-0″
|194
|FR
|River Ridge, LA
|#89
|Colby Brunet
|WR
|6′-0″
|194
|JR
|Metairie, LA
|#90
|Rashard Lawrence
|DL
|6′-2″
|308
|SR
|Monroe, LA
|#91
|Breiden Fehoko
|DL
|6′-2″
|291
|SR
|Honolulu, HI
|#92
|Neil Farrell Jr.
|DE
|6′-4″
|298
|JR
|Mobile, AL
|#93
|Justin Thomas
|DE
|6′-5″
|256
|JR
|Daphne, AL
|#94
|Joseph Evans
|DL
|6′-2″
|288
|FR
|Haynesville, LA
|#97
|Glen Logan
|DE
|6′-4″
|309
|JR
|Kenner, LA