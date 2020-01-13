LSU Football Roster For 2020 National Championship

The LSU football program is searching for its fourth claimed national championship — and first since 2007 — when they take on the No. 3-ranked Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, January 13.

LSU and its explosive offense are led by Heisman Trophy winner and projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft Joe Burrow.

Ed Orgeron’s squad leads the nation in total yards with 564.1 yards per game and is second in the nation in passing with 397.2 yards per game. It will be interesting to see how Burrow and company stack up against the nation’s top defense.

Who are the players responsible for the Tigers’ success this season?

The full roster can be seen below.

LSU Football 2019-20 Roster

NO NAME POS HT WT CLASS HOMETOWN #1 Ja’Marr Chase WR 6′-1″ 200 SO Harvey, LA #1 Kristian Fulton CB 6′-0″ 200 SR New Orleans, LA #2 Justin Jefferson WR 6′-3″ 192 JR Saint Rose, LA #3 AJ Aycock QB 6′-5″ 212 FR Jonesboro, AR #3 Tyrion Davis-Price RB 6′-1″ 226 FR Baton Rouge, LA #3 JaCoby Stevens S 6′-1″ 228 JR Murfreesboro, TN #4 John Emery Jr. RB 6′-0″ 203 FR Saint Rose, LA #4 Todd Harris Jr. S 5′-11″ 190 JR Maringouin, LA #5 Devonta Lee WR 6′-1″ 223 FR Fluker, LA #5 Kary Vincent Jr. CB 5′-10″ 185 JR Houston, TX #6 Terrace Marshall Jr. WR 6′-4″ 200 SO Bossier City, LA #6 Jacob Phillips LB 6′-4″ 233 JR Nashville, TN #7 Grant Delpit S 6′-3″ 203 JR Houston, TX #8 Peter Parrish QB 6′-1″ 190 FR Phenix City, AL #8 Patrick Queen LB 6′-1″ 227 JR Ventress, LA #9 Marcel Brooks S 6′-2″ 194 FR Fort Worth, TX #9 Joe Burrow QB 6′-4″ 216 SR Athens, OH #10 Stephen Sullivan TE 6′-5″ 242 SR Donaldsonville, LA #11 Dee Anderson WR 6′-5″ 197 SR Dallas, TX #11 Eric Monroe S 6′-1″ 208 JR Houston, TX #12 Walker Kinney QB 6′-2″ 218 FR Stilwell, KS #12 Donte Starks LB 6′-1″ 212 FR Marrero, LA #13 Jontre Kirklin WR 6′-0″ 185 JR Lutcher, LA #14 Maurice Hampton Jr. DB 6′-0″ 214 FR Memphis, TN #14 John Gordon McKernan QB 6′-2″ 186 FR Baton Rouge, LA #15 Myles Brennan QB 6′-4″ 207 SO Long Beach, MS #16 Jay Ward CB 6′-2″ 167 FR Moultrie, GA #17 Racey McMath WR 6′-3″ 221 JR New Orleans, LA #18 K’Lavon Chaisson LB 6′-4″ 250 SO Houston, TX #19 Derrick Dillon WR 5′-11″ 186 SR Franklinton, LA #21 Kenan Jones S 6′-3″ 207 SO Berwick, LA #22 Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB 5′-8″ 209 JR Baton Rouge, LA #22 Zaven Fountain S 6′-3″ 171 FR – #23 Micah Baskerville LB 6′-1″ 228 SO Shreveport, LA #23 Corren Norman RB 5′-9″ 191 FR Broussard, LA #24 Chris Curry RB 6′-0″ 215 FR Lehigh Acres, FL #24 Derek Stingley Jr. CB 6′-1″ 190 FR Baton Rouge, LA #25 Cordale Flott CB 6′-2″ 160 FR Saraland, AL #25 Josh Williams RB 5′-10″ 192 FR Houston, TX #26 Keenen Dunn RB 6′-0″ 180 SO – #26 Kendall McCallum LB 6′-5″ 225 FR Anniston, AL #27 Lanard Fournette RB 5′-11″ 200 SR New Orleans, LA #27 Treven Kately DB 5′-10″ 191 SO Lafayette, LA #28 Mannie Netherly DB 6′-3″ 185 JR Crosby, TX #28 Clyde Townsend WR 5′-9″ 156 FR Bradenton, FL #29 Alex Aucoin WR 6′-0″ 180 FR Baton Rouge, LA #29 Raydarious Jones CB 6′-2″ 161 FR Horn Lake, MS #30 Cade Comeaux DB 6′-0″ 178 FR New Orleans, LA #30 Jack Mashburn TE 6′-3″ 207 FR Covington, LA #31 Cameron Lewis S 6′-2″ 197 JR Monroe, LA #31 Thomas McGoey WR 6′-0″ 187 FR Thibodaux, LA #32 Avery Atkins PK 5′-11″ 217 SO Auburn, AL #33 Trey Palmer WR 6′-1″ 180 FR Kentwood, LA #34 Lloyd Cole CB 6′-0″ 200 JR Bossier City, LA #34 Connor Culp PK 5′-10″ 187 JR Phoenix, AZ #35 Damone Clark LB 6′-3″ 239 SO Baton Rouge, LA #36 Derian Moore S 6′-1″ 215 SO Houma, LA #36 Cade York PK 6′-2″ 189 FR Mckinney, TX #38 Zach Von Rosenberg P 6′-5″ 240 JR Zachary, LA #39 Mason Bruns PK 5′-10″ 167 FR – #39 Mike Williams DE 6′-3″ 244 FR Baton Rouge, LA #41 Carlton Smith LB 6′-3″ 243 SO Houston, TX #42 Hunter Faust LB 6′-1″ 232 FR New Orleans, LA #42 Aaron Moffitt TE 6′-2″ 252 SO Baton Rouge, LA #43 Preston Stafford PK 5′-11″ 164 FR Pontotoc, MS #43 Ray Thornton LB 6′-3″ 227 JR Killeen, TX #44 Tory Carter FB 6′-1″ 250 JR Valdosta, GA #44 Dylan Thompson LB 6′-1″ 258 FR Irving, TX #45 Michael Divinity Jr. LB 6′-2″ 241 SR Marrero, LA #45 Stephen King TE 6′-6″ 228 FR Alexandria, VA #46 Andre Anthony LB 6′-4″ 250 JR New Orleans, LA #47 Nelson Jenkins III DL 6′-4″ 286 FR Maringouin, LA #47 Quentin Skinner LS 6′-0″ 253 FR Buford, GA #48 Blake Ferguson LS 6′-3″ 235 SR Smyrna, GA #49 Jansen Mayea TE 6′-3″ 239 FR New Iberia, LA #49 Travez Moore LB 6′-4″ 246 JR Bastrop, LA #51 Dare Rosenthal OT 6′-7″ 314 FR Ferriday, LA #52 Tayte Langley LB 6′-3″ 245 FR Iota, LA #53 Soni Fonua LB 6′-3″ 274 JR Salt Lake City, UT #54 Aaron Benfield LB 6′-2″ 230 FR Thibodaux, LA #55 Jarell Cherry DE 6′-3″ 264 FR Dallas, TX #57 Chasen Hines G 6′-3″ 336 SO Marshall, TX #58 Jared Small LB 6′-0″ 213 SO Baton Rouge, LA #58 Kardell Thomas OL 6′-3″ 329 FR Baton Rouge, LA #59 Desmond Little LB 6′-5″ 210 FR Prichard, AL #61 Cameron Wire OT 6′-6″ 300 FR Gonzales, LA #62 Siaki Ika NT 6′-4″ 354 FR Salt Lake City, UT #63 Michael Smith OL 6′-2″ 325 JR Killeen, TX #64 Austin Harden OL 6′-1″ 310 FR Patterson, LA #65 Jakori Savage OL 6′-6″ 294 JR Bay Minette, AL #68 Damien Lewis G 6′-3″ 332 SR Canton, MS #69 Charles Turner OL 6′-4″ 266 FR Canton, OH #70 Ed Ingram G 6′-4″ 314 SO Desoto, TX #71 Donavaughn Campbell OL 6′-5″ 360 JR Ponchatoula, LA #72 Tyler Shelvin NT 6′-3″ 346 SO Lafayette, LA #73 Adrian Magee OL 6′-4″ 343 SR Franklinton, LA #74 Badara Traore OT 6′-7″ 320 SR Boston, MA #75 Anthony Bradford OL 6′-7″ 355 FR Muskegon, MI #76 Austin Deculus OL 6′-7″ 322 JR Mamou, LA #77 Saahdiq Charles OT 6′-4″ 295 JR Jackson, MS #78 Thomas Perry OL 6′-6″ 341 FR Lafayette, LA #79 Lloyd Cushenberry III C 6′-4″ 315 JR Carville, LA #80 Jamal Pettigrew TE 6′-6″ 258 JR New Orleans, LA #81 Thaddeus Moss TE 6′-3″ 249 JR Charlotte, NC #82 Brandon Hubicz TE 6′-2″ 197 FR Baton Rouge, LA #83 Jaray Jenkins WR 6′-4″ 195 FR Jena, LA #84 TK McLendon TE 6′-5″ 263 JR Soperton, GA #85 Ray Parker DE 6′-5″ 233 FR Ruston, LA #86 Michael Martin WR 5′-9″ 174 FR Weslaco, TX #87 Evan Francioni WR 6′-0″ 194 FR River Ridge, LA #89 Colby Brunet WR 6′-0″ 194 JR Metairie, LA #90 Rashard Lawrence DL 6′-2″ 308 SR Monroe, LA #91 Breiden Fehoko DL 6′-2″ 291 SR Honolulu, HI #92 Neil Farrell Jr. DE 6′-4″ 298 JR Mobile, AL #93 Justin Thomas DE 6′-5″ 256 JR Daphne, AL #94 Joseph Evans DL 6′-2″ 288 FR Haynesville, LA #97 Glen Logan DE 6′-4″ 309 JR Kenner, LA