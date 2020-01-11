Louisiana State University is doing everything they can to allow fans to gear up for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in New Orleans. The top-ranked LSU Tigers and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow will be making the trip to take on the defending national champion Clemson Tigers.

In anticipation of the game, LSU announced that classes have been canceled for Monday and Tuesday surrounding the big game.

“The LSU Board of Supervisors voted today to cancel classes at the flagship campus in Baton Rouge on Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 13-14, to accommodate students who are traveling to New Orleans for the national championship game,” a statement read. “Please note classes are canceled on Monday and Tuesday, but the university will remain open, and employees should report to work as usual on those days. Employees who have any questions about their work schedule on those days should contact their supervisors.”

The canceled classes only go into effect for the flagship campus in Baton Rouge.

While classes will be canceled, students will have to keep an eye on the academic calendar to see when the date will have to be made up.

“The University Registrar is currently working to update the university’s academic calendar, as the cancellation will likely require scheduling make-up days,” LSU said in a press release. “The cancellation may also impact milestone dates throughout the semester, such as the last day to drop without receiving a grade of ‘W’ and the last day to add a class.” The change will also likely require make-up days sometime later in the semester.

The 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship Game takes place on Monday, January 13. Kickoff at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans is set for 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN as one team will come away as a national champion and the other will suffer their first loss of the season.