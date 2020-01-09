The College Football Playoff National Championship Game is less than one week away with the top-ranked LSU Tigers and defending national champion Clemson Tigers set to square off. The SEC and ACC champions have been dominant all season and carry perfect 14-0 records into this year’s title game.

In anticipation of the championship game, an infographic has been released to show which team is favored in all 50 states across the country. Like the matchup on the field, it was a close contest.

The team at BetOnline.ag compiled mentions from over 50,000 tweets to determine which opponent is most commonly preferred in every state. The date was compiled using trends software with direct access to geotagged Twitter data. Tweets were analyzed by tracking the hashtags #ALLIN for Clemson and #GeauxTigers for LSU.

When it was all said and down, Twitter users appear to have a virtual 50/50 split over which Tigers they prefer, with LSU dominating the middle of the country while Clemson was favored in the northern and coastal states.

In total, Clemson was favored in 26 states while LSU “won” 24 states.

Who will each state be rooting for as the postseason progresses?

The 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship Game takes place on Monday, January 13. Kickoff at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans is set for 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN as one team will come away as a national champion and the other will suffer their first loss of the season.