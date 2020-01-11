Titans vs Ravens Live Stream: Watch NFL Playoffs Online

Fresh off of an upset over the New England Patriots in Wild Card Weekend, the Tennessee Titans will look to continue their magical run against the No. 1 seed Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday, January 11.

The game features two of the league’s strongest rushing attacks, with the Ravens relying on MVP frontrunner Lamar Jackson and NFL leading rusher Derrick Henry carrying the load for Tennessee.

The Ravens enter Saturday’s game as heavy 10-point favorites over the Titans.

How can you tune in to today’s Divisional Round action?

All of the information you need to watch the game on Saturday night can be seen below.

Titans vs Ravens Viewing Details

Date: Saturday, January 11

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland

TV Channel: CBS (Check local listings)

Spread: Baltimore -10 | O/U: 47

How To Live Stream Titans vs Ravens Online

Your best bet for watching the Titans vs Ravens via a live stream is CBS Sports Live Extra. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go.

You can also watch the game live online via CBS All Access. You will need a log-in and password information, and you can watch for free for the first week. And if you don’t have an account, CBS will allow you to create one absolutely for free.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can live stream the premiere online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV offers a free seven-day trial, so you’ll receive a full seven days free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

Watch Titans vs Ravens On Phone, Tablet Or Mobile

Looking to watch the NFL Playoffs on your phone, tablet, or mobile device, you can do so by downloading the CBS All Access app. The CBS app is available on the App Store, Google Play store, and Windows Store. All you need to do is download the app and log in with your cable provider information.

DIRECTV also has a DIRECTV NOW app on App Store and Google Play store where you can watch Bull for free if you sign up for the seven-day trial and cancel it before the trial period ends.