LSU Football Team Releases Amazing National Championship Hype Video

The LSU football program is preparing to take on the defending national champion Clemson Tigers in this year’s College Football Playoff National Championship Game in just a few days.

With the national title on the line, LSU is ramping up the excitement with the release of a brand new hype video for the Tigers vs. Tigers matchup.

And if you don’t have a rooting interest going into the weekend, LSU may just win over your heart thanks to the incredible production.

Check it out:

https://twitter.com/LSUfootball/status/1215400355762069504?s=20

The video was narrated by Anthony Mackie and now our blood is pumping for next week’s title game.

If you were already rooting for LSU, then you are in the national majority.

The team at BetOnline.ag compiled mentions from over 50,000 tweets to determine which opponent is most commonly preferred in every state. The date was compiled using trends software with direct access to geotagged Twitter data. Tweets were analyzed by tracking the hashtags #ALLIN for Clemson and #GeauxTigers for LSU.

When it was all said and down, Twitter users appear to have a virtual 50/50 split over which Tigers they prefer, with LSU dominating the middle of the country while Clemson was favored in the northern and coastal states.

In total, Clemson was favored in 26 states while LSU “won” 24 states.

The 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship Game takes place on Monday, January 13. Kickoff at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans is set for 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN as one team will come away as a national champion and the other will suffer their first loss of the season.