Arizona vs Oregon Live Stream: Watch NCAA Basketball Online

The Oregon Ducks welcome the Arizona Wildcats to Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene for their Pac-12 home opener on Thursday, January 9. The clash between the No. 9 Ducks and No. 24 Wildcats is one of two top 25 matchups on Thursday, January 9.

The Ducks have won six of the last eight meetings between the two teams, but Arizona continues to hold the overall series lead, 51-32.

“We know we’re going to get the opponents’ good shot almost every time, and we’ve got to be ready for that and be ready to amp it up every time we play,” assistant coach Kevin McKenna said, via ESPN.com.

Oregon enters the game as 3.5-point favorites.

How can you tune in to today’s action?

All of the information you need to catch Thursday night’s game can be seen below.

Arizona vs Oregon Viewing Details

Date: Thursday, January 9

Time: 9:00 P.M. EST

Location: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

TV Channel: ESPN (Check local listings.)

Betting Odds: Oregon -3.5 | O/U: 143

How To Live Stream Arizona vs Oregon Online

Your best bet for watching Arizona battle Oregon via a live stream is WatchESPN. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the game through Sling TV. Sling TV is service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand TV channels on TVs, computer or mobile device for a monthly fee. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. The service’s Orange package includes ESPN and costs $20 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app for your computer to start watching.

You can also live stream the game online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV also offers a free seven-day trial, so you will receive a full week free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the seven day period, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

Watch Arizona vs Oregon On Phone, Tablet Or Mobile

If you can’t watch today’s game on your TV or computer, the Worldwide Leader has you covered with the WatchESPN app. As long as you have a cable or satellite provider, you can download the app for free in the App Store, the Google Play store, the Amazon App store or the Windows Store.

You can also watch the game on the Sling app. Sign up for a free Sling trial and download their app from the App store or Google Play store. There is also a Sling app for Apple TV, Xbox One, Roku, Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV.

DIRECTV has a DIRECTV NOW app on App Store and Google Play store where you can watch the game for free, using your seven-day trial. You must cancel it before the trial period ends.