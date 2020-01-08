Matt Rhule left his position with the Baylor football program to take his career to the National Football League. This week, it was announced that Rhule had agreed to a deal to become the next head coach of the Carolina Panthers.

Rhule accepted a seven-year deal worth a whopping $60 million that with incentives could be worth up to $70 million, according to reports, so it is easy to understand why he made the jump to the NFL.

However, his players did not learn the news until it began circulating in the media.

Once his players learned that their head coach would be leaving, Rhule reportedly sent a text message to Bears players sharing the news and his reason behind leaving the program behind.

“I’m sorry you guys are hearing about this from the media,” Rhule wrote, via Darby Brown of KWTX. “I love you and this team. I have a unique chance to go try to win a Super Bowl and take the Process to the NFL. I hope you understand. I’ll be here in town so please come see me at any time.”

During his time at the collegiate level, Rhule was able to take the Temple Owls from a 1-12 team to 10-4. He then took over the disgraced Baylor program which was surrounded with sanctions and scandal and took the Bears from 1-11 to 11-3 in just three years.

Now, he will be looking to work his magic at the next level with the Panthers.

Last season, the Panthers finished with a disappointing 5-11 record after losing 8 straight games to lose the season. Along with taking over a last-place NFC South squad, Rhule will have to answer the question of whether star quarterback Cam Newton will be returning or whether the Panthers will decide to move in a different direction.