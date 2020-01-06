UFC 246 Promo Video: McGregor vs Cowboy ‘Born to Make History’

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is preparing to start off the 2020 pay-per-view schedule with a bang thanks to UFC 246 on Saturday, January 18. The event features a welterweight clash between former two-division champion Conor McGregor and fan-favorite Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

McGregor will be making his highly-anticipated return to mixed martial arts after a lengthy hiatus, while Cowboy is looking to spoil the comeback with one of the biggest wins of his illustrious career.

In anticipation of the event, the promotion has ramped up its hype machine with a brand new video promo titled “Born to Make History.”

UFC 246 takes place on Saturday, January 18 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card — which will air exclusively on pay-per-view — will kickoff at 10:00 p.m. ET.

You can watch the trailer below.

He’s back! Irish superstar Conor McGregor makes his return to the Octagon on January 18, and he’s kicking off 2020 with a welterweight showdown against the man with the most wins in UFC history, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. Returning to action for the first time since October 2018 in the main event of UFC 246, the two-division champion from Dublin known as “The Notorious” one wants to make a statement against Albuquerque action hero Cerrone, who has picked up five post-fight performance bonuses in his last five bouts.

UFC 246: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy

Date: Saturday, January 18, 2020

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+

UFC 246 Fight Card

Conor McGregor -280 vs. Donald Cerrone +230 — Welterweight

Holly Holm -135 vs. Raquel Pennington +105 — Women’s bantamweight

Carlos Diego Ferreira -240 vs. Anthony Pettis +190 — Lightweight

Aleksei Oleinik -130 vs. Maurice Greene +100 — Heavyweight

Sodiq Yusuff -145 vs. Andre Fili +115 — Featherweight

Claudia Gadelha -130 vs. Alexa Grasso +100 — Women’s strawweight

Maycee Barber -800 vs. Roxanne Modafferi +525 — Women’s flyweight

Nasrat Haqparast -280 vs. Drew Dober +230 — Lightweight

Grant Dawson -180 vs. Chas Skelly +150 — Featherweight

Tim Elliott -115 vs. Askar Askarov -115 — Flyweight

Brian Kelleher -120 vs. Ode Osbourne -110 — Bantamweight

Sabina Mazo -115 vs. JJ Aldrich -115 — Women’s flyweight

Aleksa Camur -150 vs. Justin Ledet +120 — Light heavyweight