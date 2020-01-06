Louisiana vs Miami (OH) Live Stream: Watch LendingTree Bowl Online

Louisiana vs Miami (OH) is the final college football bowl game before the College Football Playoff National Championship Game between the top-ranked LSU Tigers and No. 3 Clemson Tigers. The Ragin’ Cajuns and RedHawks square off at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama in the LendingTree Bowl.

Miami of Ohio finished off the 2019 campaign with an 8-5 record and the Mid-American Conference championship, while Louisiana was 10-3 overall with a second-place finish in the Sun Belt Conference.

“Obviously, we’re very excited that we get to play a bowl game,” RedHawks defensive lineman Doug Costin said, via ESPN.com. “Last year, we sat out. We were 6-6. A lot of us have this sour taste in our mouth. We saw the opponent, and honestly, it’s the same as any week for us.”

The Ragin’ Cajuns enter the bowl game as heavy 14-point favorites over the RedHawks.

How can you tune in to today’s action?

All of the information you need to catch Monday night’s bowl game can be seen below.

Louisiana vs Miami (OH) Viewing Details

Date: Monday, January 6

Time: 7:30 P.M. EST

Location: Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama

TV Channel: ESPN (Check local listings.)

Betting Odds: Louisiana -14 | O/U: 54.5

How To Live Stream Louisiana vs Miami (OH) Online

Your best bet for watching Louisiana battle Miami (OH) via a live stream is WatchESPN. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the game through Sling TV. Sling TV is service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand TV channels on TVs, computer or mobile device for a monthly fee. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. The service’s Orange package includes ESPN and costs $20 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app for your computer to start watching.

You can also live stream the game online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV also offers a free seven-day trial, so you will receive a full week free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the seven day period, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

Watch Louisiana vs Miami (OH) On Phone, Tablet Or Mobile

If you can’t watch today’s game on your TV or computer, the Worldwide Leader has you covered with the WatchESPN app. As long as you have a cable or satellite provider, you can download the app for free in the App Store, the Google Play store, the Amazon App store or the Windows Store.

You can also watch the game on the Sling app. Sign up for a free Sling trial and download their app from the App store or Google Play store. There is also a Sling app for Apple TV, Xbox One, Roku, Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV.

DIRECTV has a DIRECTV NOW app on App Store and Google Play store where you can watch the game for free, using your seven-day trial. You must cancel it before the trial period ends.