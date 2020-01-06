Unemployed NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown is ready to work his way into the music industry. After forcing his way out of the NFL despite multiple opportunities this season, Brown had plenty of time to do some soul searching. During that time, he decided that pursuing a rap career would be the right way to go.

So now we are here, with Brown dropping his first single “Whole Lotta Money.”

Not only did Brown release the song on iTunes, he accompanied the release with an official music video.

The nauseating, repetitive track seems to be an honest effort from AB, with the wild music video featuring scantily clad women in ski masks walking around with a whole lot of money — makes sense, right?

Well, there isn’t really much to say about Antonio Brown’s attempt at the rap game, but since he will have plenty of time on his hands moving forward he can only get better.

You can check out the music video below.

Antonio Brown – ‘Whole Lotta Money’ Music Video

[Intro]

Whole lotta money, whole lotta money

I gotta whole lotta money, whole lotta money

I gotta whole lotta money, whole lotta money

I gotta whole lotta money, you can’t hold nothin’ from me

I gotta whole lotta money, I gotta whole lotta money

I gotta whole lotta money, I gotta whole lotta money

I gotta whole lotta money, whole lotta money

I gotta whole lotta money, whole lotta money, uh

[Verse 1]

Word around town: I’m the MVP (MVP)

I’m the Julio young boy watch, yeah, they envy me

They watching on my clocks, yeah, they jack at me (Okay though)

They keep me on they wall, yeah, they acknowledge me

And I be to my draws to my f*cking cleats

They buying all my starts, they investing me

Need 50 from the front, we gon’ play for keeps (Okay though)

But I skipped outta college to get those dollars

[Chorus]

I gotta whole lotta money, whole lotta money

I gotta whole lotta money, whole lotta money

I gotta whole lotta money, whole lotta money

You can’t hold nothin’ from me

[Verse 2]

Crazy what that money do

It change the people who bring up under you

Rearrange somethings, I had to humble you

You looking strange to me, I waited to run with you

I got diamonds on me, did that dash with my homie

They be spazzing on me, pass the chrome to the homie

I be and lonely, can’t get caught slippin’ on me

Homie had to make it home, can’t get love by my lonely

[Chorus]

I gotta whole lotta money, whole lotta money

I gotta whole lotta money, whole lotta money

I gotta whole lotta money, whole lotta money

You can’t hold nothin’ from me (From me)