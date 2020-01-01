Stephanie Acevedo is a singer and reality television star who previously worked as a mixed martial arts ring girl and model. She is also the woman who has been connected to former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown as he prepares for his vow of a “No More White Women 2020.”

Brown and Acevedo are reportedly “getting cozy” and she will reportedly be featured on the wide receiver’s upcoming debut rap album.

Stephanie, who graduated from Miami Dade College’s medical program, was signed to Lil Wayne’s Young Money label and released a number of cover songs. She was also a backup singer in Lil Wayne songs, including “Crystal Ball”, along with having a solo career most known for her video for the track “Acercate.”

She is also a member of the VH1 series Cartel Crew, which takes a look at the lives of people connected to cartel members in Miami, Florida. Her father served six years in prison and was a notorious drug smuggler connected to the drug cartels.

