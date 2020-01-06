Golden Globes Winners 2020: Full List of Winners

The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards take place on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California with comedian Ricky Gervais serving as the ceremony’s host. The night honored the outstanding performances in television and film, with the top honors going to some of the usual suspects.

The big winners of the night were 1917, Joker, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Chernobyl, Fleabag, and Succession.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood earned three awards — including best motion picture, best supporting actor (Brad Pitt) and best screenplay (Quentin Tarantino). 1917, meanwhile, joined Joker and the Elton John biopic Rocketman with two awards each.

In television, it was Chernobyl, Succession, and Fleabag that each picked up two honors.

Did your favorite movie, television show, or performance pick up a Golden Globe Award at the 77th annual ceremony?

A full look at the winners from the 2020 Golden Globe Awards can be seen below.

2020 Golden Globe Awards Winners

Best Motion Picture — Drama

“The Irishman” (Netflix)

“Joker” (Warner Bros.)

“Marriage Story” (Netflix)

“1917” (Universal) (WINNER)

“The Two Popes” (Netflix)

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

“Dolemite Is My Name” (Netflix)

“Jojo Rabbit” (Fox Searchlight)

“Knives Out” (Lionsgate)

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Sony) (WINNER)

“Rocketman” (Paramount)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”)

Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”)

Saoirse Ronan (“Little Women”)

Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”)

Renée Zellweger (“Judy”) (WINNER)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Christian Bale (“Ford v Ferrari”)

Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”)

Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”)

Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”) (WINNER)

Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Ana de Armas (“Knives Out”)

Awkwafina (“The Farewell”) (WINNER)

Cate Blanchett (“Where’d You Go, Bernadette”)

Beanie Feldstein (“Booksmart”)

Emma Thompson (“Late Night”)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig (“Knives Out”)

Roman Griffin Davis (“Jojo Rabbit”)

Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Taron Egerton (“Rocketman”) (WINNER)

Eddie Murphy (“Dolemite Is My Name”)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Kathy Bates (“Richard Jewell”)

Annette Bening (“The Report”)

Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”) (WINNER)

Jennifer Lopez (“Hustlers”)

Margot Robbie (“Bombshell”)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Tom Hanks (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”)

Anthony Hopkins (“The Two Popes”)

Al Pacino (“The Irishman”)

Joe Pesci (“The Irishman”)

Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) (WINNER)

Best Director — Motion Picture

Bong Joon-ho (“Parasite”)

Sam Mendes (“1917”) (WINNER)

Todd Phillips (“Joker”)

Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”)

Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”)

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin Won (“Parasite”)

Anthony McCarten (“The Two Popes”)

Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) (WINNER)

Steven Zaillian (“The Irishman”)

Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language

“The Farewell” (A24)

“Les Misérables” (Amazon)

“Pain and Glory” (Sony Pictures Classics)

“Parasite” (Neon) (WINNER)

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire” (Neon)

Best Motion Picture — Animated

“Frozen 2” (Disney)

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” (Universal)

“The Lion King” (Disney)

“Missing Link” (United Artists) (WINNER)

“Toy Story 4” (Disney)

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat (“Little Women”)

Hildur Guðnadóttir (“Joker”) (WINNER)

Randy Newman (“Marriage Story”)

Thomas Newman (“1917”)

Daniel Pemberton (“Motherless Brooklyn”)

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

“Beautiful Ghosts” (“Cats”)

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” (“Rocketman”) (WINNER)

“Into the Unknown” (“Frozen 2”)

“Spirit” (“The Lion King”)

“Stand Up” (“Harriet”)

Best Television Series — Drama

“Big Little Lies” (HBO)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“Killing Eve” (BBC America)

“The Morning Show” (Apple TV Plus)

“Succession” (HBO) (WINNER)

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

“Barry” (HBO)

“Fleabag” (Amazon) (WINNER)

“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

“The Politician” (Netflix)

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“Catch-22″ (Hulu)

“Chernobyl” (HBO) (WINNER)

“Fosse/Verdon” (FX)

The Loudest Voice (Showtime)

“Unbelievable” (Netflix)

Best Actress in a Television Series — Drama

Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”) (WINNER)

Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

Nicole Kidman (“Big Little Lies”)

Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”)

Best Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Brian Cox (“Succession”) (WINNER)

Kit Harington (“Game of Thrones”)

Rami Malek (“Mr. Robot”)

Tobias Menzies (“The Crown”)

Billy Porter (“Pose”)

Best Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Kirsten Dunst (“On Becoming a God in Central Florida”)

Natasha Lyonne (“Russian Doll”)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”) (WINNER)

Best Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Ben Platt (“The Politician”)

Paul Rudd (“Living With Yourself”)

Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”) (WINNER)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Kaitlyn Dever (“Unbelievable”)

Joey King (“The Act”)

Helen Mirren (“Catherine the Great”)

Merritt Wever (“Unbelievable”)

Michelle Williams (“Fosse/Verdon”) (WINNER)

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Christopher Abbott (“Catch-22”)

Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Spy”)

Russell Crowe (“The Loudest Voice”) (WINNER)

Jared Harris (“Chernobyl”)

Sam Rockwell (“Fosse/Verdon”)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Patricia Arquette (“The Act”) (WINNER)

Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)

Toni Collette (“Unbelievable”)

Meryl Streep (“Big Little Lies”)

Emily Watson (“Chernobyl”)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin (“The Kominsky Method”)

Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)

Andrew Scott (“Fleabag”)

Stellan Skarsgård (“Chernobyl”) (WINNER)

Henry Winkler (“Barry”)