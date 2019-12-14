WATCH: Angry Antonio Brown Livestreams Home Encounter With Cops

Another day, another Antonio Brown meltdown. This time, the former NFL wide receiver took to social media to livestream an intense encounter with police officers at his home. Brown was berating the officers and arguing about a female in his driveway who he claims was driving his car.

It has been speculated that the woman is Chelsie Kyriss, the mother of three of AB’s children.

“They got this girl out here acting like she lives with me. She gotta get up out of here,” Brown says. “These girls be so broke they try to force they self in … You can’t force your way in on a GOAT… She’s blocked at the gate and you keep letting her in … F*cking police don’t help nobody. F*ck the police.”

While he was filming the video, someone in the background could be heard telling him “Take that off, bro” — seemingly referring to the ill-advised decision to livestream the encounter.

You can watch the video below.

In all seriousness, let’s hope those around him help him with anything he may need away from the field because his inconsistent behavior has been concerning.

Brown forced his way out of Oakland after a preseason filled with absurd drama stemming from the wide receiver’s frost-bitten feet to threatening to retire over an issue with his league-approved helmet. The Raiders acquired Brown in the offseason via a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers but they ultimately decided the headaches weren’t worth it.

Brown then was a member of the New England Patriots before his second release in weeks after multiple sexual assault allegations and reportedly sending threatening messages to one of his accusers. However, with the sexual assault allegations against him and Brown’s continued antics, the Patriots decided to move on.

Throughout his career in the NFL, Brown has hauled in 837 catches for 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns. Last season, Brown recorded 104 catches for 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns. In each of the last 6 seasons, Brown has recorded at least 100 catches and 1,000 yards.