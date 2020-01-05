Steve Irwin’s family is carrying on his legacy and coming through for the wildlife in Australia during the ongoing and deadly wildfires across the country. Irwin’s daughter, Bindi, and her brother Robert are among the family members who are sharing photos on social media regarding their efforts to save and treat animals at the Australia Zoo’s Wildlife Hospital.
The Australia Zoo — which the Irwin family owns and operates — is not in the path of the wildfires so they are using the facilities to treat animals that have been caught up in the wildfires.
“Verified With so many devastating fires within Australia, my heart breaks for the people and wildlife who have lost so much. I wanted to let you know that we are SAFE,” Bindi wrote in a post on Instagram. “There are no fires near us @AustraliaZoo or our conservation properties. Our Wildlife Hospital is busier than ever though, having officially treated over 90,000 patients.
“My parents dedicated our Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital to my beautiful grandmother. We will continue to honor her by being Wildlife Warriors and saving as many lives as we can.”
Bindi and Robert have also shared photos of animals that are being treated at the Australia Zoo like Blossom the Possum, Ollie the Platypus, and grey-headed flying foxes, among others.
“Verified This is patient number 90,000 that the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital has treated. ‘Ollie’ the orphaned platypus is receiving round the clock care until he can be released back to the wild,” Robert wrote.
“Over the last 16 years, the hospital has provided 24/7 wildlife rehabilitation and an incredible animal rescue service. We’re so proud of this world-class facility! Thank you for your support – with pressures from drought to bushfires, wildlife need our help now more than ever.”
Additional photos of the wildlife being treated can be seen below:
Blossom the possum was admitted to the #AustraliaZoo Wildlife Hospital after being caught in one of the bushfires burning in other parts of Queensland. We have such an incredible team who work day and night to protect gorgeous animals like Blossom. Devastatingly this beautiful girl didn’t make it even after working so hard to save her life. I want to thank you for your kind words and support. This is the heart-wrenching truth, every day is a battle to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. Now more than ever we need to work together to make a difference and protect our Mother Earth. For more on how you can become a Wildlife Warrior visit www.wildlifewarriors.org 💙🙏🏼
A few of the faces affected by Australia’s devastating bushfires… these orphaned fruit bats are in treatment at our wildlife hospital after being transported from NSW. Thank you for your comments and concerns about the zoo during Australia’s severe bushfire season, and how to help wildlife in the fires – Australia Zoo and our team have not been affected, but if you do want to help our efforts treating animals rescued from fire, you can donate to our non-profit ‘Wildlife Warriors’ and our hospital at the link in my bio.
Our @AustraliaZoo Wildlife Hospital takes in animals from all over Australia. Hundreds of grey-headed flying foxes, a species listed as vulnerable, have been flown to Queensland after the rescue centre they were recovering in was at risk from fire and evacuated. Some of the orphans are now being cared for by the team at the hospital until they’re big enough to go home, and there’s no threat of fire. 🦇 In September, flying fox admissions to the hospital skyrocketed by over 750% due to drought conditions and lack of food. Flying foxes are now being drastically affected by wildfires and we’re again seeing an influx of these beautiful animals from across the country. This week, we treated our 90,000th patient. To cope with so many animals being admitted to the hospital, in 2019 we opened a sea turtle rehabilitation centre, sea snake ward and are about to complete a new bird recovery area, but it’s still not enough to keep up. We need to build a new ward for our patients. Wildlife Warriors from around the world are asking how they can help us save native wildlife, you can donate on our website www.wildlifewarriors.org , or support our fundraiser to start construction of our newest ward by visiting the link in my bio! 💚
The wildfires in Australia have accounted for at least 24 deaths since October. More than 1,300 homes and businesses have been destroyed in the inferno and it is believed that hundreds of thousands of wildlife have been killed.