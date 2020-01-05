Steve Irwin’s family is carrying on his legacy and coming through for the wildlife in Australia during the ongoing and deadly wildfires across the country. Irwin’s daughter, Bindi, and her brother Robert are among the family members who are sharing photos on social media regarding their efforts to save and treat animals at the Australia Zoo’s Wildlife Hospital.

The Australia Zoo — which the Irwin family owns and operates — is not in the path of the wildfires so they are using the facilities to treat animals that have been caught up in the wildfires.

“Verified With so many devastating fires within Australia, my heart breaks for the people and wildlife who have lost so much. I wanted to let you know that we are SAFE,” Bindi wrote in a post on Instagram. “There are no fires near us @AustraliaZoo or our conservation properties. Our Wildlife Hospital is busier than ever though, having officially treated over 90,000 patients.

“My parents dedicated our Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital to my beautiful grandmother. We will continue to honor her by being Wildlife Warriors and saving as many lives as we can.”

Bindi and Robert have also shared photos of animals that are being treated at the Australia Zoo like Blossom the Possum, Ollie the Platypus, and grey-headed flying foxes, among others.

“Verified This is patient number 90,000 that the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital has treated. ‘Ollie’ the orphaned platypus is receiving round the clock care until he can be released back to the wild,” Robert wrote.

“Over the last 16 years, the hospital has provided 24/7 wildlife rehabilitation and an incredible animal rescue service. We’re so proud of this world-class facility! Thank you for your support – with pressures from drought to bushfires, wildlife need our help now more than ever.”

Additional photos of the wildlife being treated can be seen below:

The wildfires in Australia have accounted for at least 24 deaths since October. More than 1,300 homes and businesses have been destroyed in the inferno and it is believed that hundreds of thousands of wildlife have been killed.