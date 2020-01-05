Bindi Irwin is a popular Australian television personality, actress and conservationist. If the name sounds familiar, that’s because she is the daughter of the legendary “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin and his wife Terri Irwin, who is the owner of the Australia Zoo.
Bindi was named after her father’s favorite female crocodile at the Australia Zoo and her middle name, Sue, came from the family’s beloved dog Sui.
She is a dual-citizen (Australian-American).
After her father’s passing, Bindi became finding the spotlight on her own and became a cast member on season 21 of the popular reality competition Dancing With the Stars. On the show, Bindi partnered with professional dancer Derek Hough and went on to win the season 21 title. Throughout her title run, Bindi and Hough set the record for the most perfect scores in the competition’s history, with eight — a record that was broken four seasons later.
Bindi is engaged to professional wakeboarder Chandler Powell, who met Bindi at the Australia Zoo in 2013.
💛We’ve protected nearly half a million acres of conservation property throughout Australia. It’s incredibly special to see so many native species thriving, like this darling, on our pristine properties. As a family, it’s such an honour to carry on the Wildlife Warriors work that Dad was so passionate about.
USA 🇺🇸🦘Tonight at 8pm catch the new episode of ‘Crikey! It’s The Irwins’ on @animalplanet. We’ll be sharing the journey of two very special orphaned kangaroo joeys, our wedge tailed eagle and Gloria the reticulated python. In my comment below you can see when to tune in to our show around the world. Crikey! Thank you so much for your support. Sending hugs xx
Proud to be partnering with @ethiqueworld and creating customised beautiful shampoo & conditioner bars. $1AUD from each limited edition bar sold benefits wildlife conservation through @wildlifewarriorsworldwide. Certified palm oil free & plastic free, Ethique has prevented over 4.3 million plastic bottles from being made & disposed of. 💜🌿 Link in my bio x
The most beautiful surprise. Chandler and Robert worked together to capture the moment I said ‘YES’. We were in the gardens of Australia Zoo and it was beyond perfect. I never even knew Robert was there photographing and I’ll always be grateful to have these special memories of the most amazing day of my life. ❤️
Lawrence is such a sweetheart. He absolutely loves wondering around #AustraliaZoo and receives endless love and care💕🙌🏼 We work every day to help protect cheetahs by raising funds and awareness. If you would like to learn about our Wildlife Warriors cheetah conservation efforts, please visit this link: www.wildlifewarriors.org.au/conservation-projects/cheetah