Bindi Irwin is a popular Australian television personality, actress and conservationist. If the name sounds familiar, that’s because she is the daughter of the legendary “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin and his wife Terri Irwin, who is the owner of the Australia Zoo.

Bindi was named after her father’s favorite female crocodile at the Australia Zoo and her middle name, Sue, came from the family’s beloved dog Sui.

She is a dual-citizen (Australian-American).

After her father’s passing, Bindi became finding the spotlight on her own and became a cast member on season 21 of the popular reality competition Dancing With the Stars. On the show, Bindi partnered with professional dancer Derek Hough and went on to win the season 21 title. Throughout her title run, Bindi and Hough set the record for the most perfect scores in the competition’s history, with eight — a record that was broken four seasons later.

Bindi is engaged to professional wakeboarder Chandler Powell, who met Bindi at the Australia Zoo in 2013.

