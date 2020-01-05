Pennsylvania Turnpike Crash: At Least 5 Dead, 60 Injured in Pileup

A fatal car accident on the Pennsylvania Turnpike has led to closures in both directions for a stretch of the toll road early Sunday, January 5. A pileup involving two tractor-trailers, a tour bus, and passenger vehicles has left at least five dead and approximately 60 more injured, according to reports.

The accident occurred around 3:30 a.m. ET.

As a result, Director of PR and Marketing for the Pennsylvania Turnpike Carl DeFabo announced the road would be closed for an 86-mile stretch between New Stanton at Exit 75 and Breezewood at Exit 161.

“About 60 patients have been transported to three area hospitals in Westmoreland County due to multi-vehicle crash on @PA_Turnpike at milepost 86 westbound. Coroner has confirmed five fatalities. An 86-mile stretch of Turnpike still closed from New Stanton to Breezewood exits,” DeFabo added on Twitter.

#BREAKING: At least 5 killed & 60+ injured in a multi vehicle crash on the PA Turnpike in Westmoreland County. #Newschopper2 over the scene involving a tour bus & 3 tractor trailers. Turnpike closed in both directions. @KDKA https://t.co/K7rWmyWSen pic.twitter.com/oJY8yXiuMj — Ian Smith (@ismithKDKA) January 5, 2020

NBC Philadelphia reports the injured victims range in age from 7 to 52 years old

Victims were transported to various hospitals in the surrounding areas, according to a report from the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review:

Twenty-five people ranging in age from 7 to 52 were being evaluated at Excela Frick Hospital in Mt. Pleasant, said Excela Health spokeswoman Robin Jennings. Two patients were to be transferred to a trauma hospital, Jennings said. Nine of the 25 patients are under the age of 18, she said. Eleven victims were taken to Forbes Regional Hospital in Monroeville. One is in critical condition, and the others are in fair condition, according to a hospital spokeswoman. UPMC Somerset received 18 patients: 12 adults and six under the age of 18, according to a UPMC spokeswoman. All have been treated and released.

Our thoughts are with the families and friends of those who lost their lives and those who are recovering from their injuries.

That is all the information that is available at this time. This article will be updated with new and relevant information should it become available at any time. If there is anything that we missed, please feel free to send an email to editor@teamcoed.com and we will respond as soon as possible.