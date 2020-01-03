LaMelo Ball has been impressive on the court overseas while playing for the Illawarra Hawks of Australia’s National Basketball League, positioning himself to become the potential No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. However, he is also making an impact off of the court and showing that he can use his platform for more than basketball.

According to a report from TMZ Sports, the youngest Ball brother is set to donate one month’s worth of his salary to help victims of the devastating wildfires in Australia.

“My parents taught me to help out wherever I can, so this is my way of helping out,” LaMelo said, via TMZ. “It’s sad to see what is happening on the South Coast of Australia. People have lost their homes and everything they own. My parents taught me to help out wherever I can, so this is my way of helping out.”

The 18-year-old Ball’s contract in the National Basketball League pays him $70,000 for the season.

The wildfires in Australia have accounted for at least 17 deaths since October. More than 1,000 homes and businesses have been destroyed in the inferno and it is believed that hundreds of thousands of wildlife have been killed.

The decision to donate one month of his salary goes to show the continued maturity of Ball on and off the court.

There were concerns about Ball’s maturity after he was pulled from Chino Hills High School ahead of his junior season. He struggled to fit in with older teammates in Lithuania while playing for Vytautas Prenai and again came under fire while touring Europe and getting into a brawl during the JBA USA world tour.

However, since resuming his career at Spire Academy in Ohio under the tutelage of former NBA player Jermaine Jackson, who is now his manager, Ball has shown improvements on the court and with his attitude.

Now, Ball is considered one of the top prospects in the 2020 class and recently received an offer for $100 million and a private jet from an unnamed sneaker company. It’s safe to say the future is looking up for the youngest of the Ball clan.