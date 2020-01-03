Justin Bieber is setting up for a big year in 2020, and details are beginning to emerge about his yet-to-be-named fifth studio album. On Friday, January 3, the Biebs released his lead single from the album, “Yummy”, and we are also learning new details about what we should expect.

While a name and an exact number of tracks has not been revealed, we do know that the project will include some high-profile features.

According to TMZ, Beiber’s new album will include features from major artists like Travis Scott, Post Malone, Kehlani, and more. There have also been hints that the album could be titled “Forever”, after Bieber had the word tattooed across his neck.

From the report:

Sources close to JB tell us Travis Scott, Post Malone and Kehlani are among the featured performers on his album … Bieber’s first since he released “Purpose” in 2015. We’re told Bieber plans to drop the album by March — his birthday month — and the tour starts in May. Our sources say Justin has completed his parts for the song with Post, but is still waiting on the vocals back from the “Circles” singer.

Bieber previously expressed his excitement for the album — which will come along with a North American tour — in a video sharing the news that the project was coming. Bieber said that it will be a new era for the artist.

“As humans, we are imperfect. My past, my mistakes, all the things that I’ve been through, I believe that I’m right where I’m supposed to be and God has me right where he wants me,” Bieber said. “I feel like this is different than the previous albums just because of where I’m at in my life. I’m excited to perform it and to tour it. We all have different stories. I’m just excited to share mine. It’s the music that I’ve loved the most out of anything I’ve done.”

Additional information should be revealed in the coming weeks.