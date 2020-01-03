DaBaby Arrest: Rapper Detained for Battery, Will Remain Behind Bars

DaBaby has once again found himself in legal trouble after being arrested on Friday, January 3 outside of the Novotel hotel in the Brickell area of Miami, Florida. DaBaby was detained by the Miami Police Department before being arrested on a battery charge, according to local outlet 10 News.

The reports state DaBaby was taken to police headquarters in connection to a robbery investigation.

DaBaby is being held at the Turner Guilfield Knight Correctional Center in Miami without bond and will remain behind bars until he is presented before a judge. DaBaby was held without bond because of an= fugitive arrest warrant in Texas.

From TMZ:

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ, the victim in the alleged robbery is a concert promoter. We’re told he was meeting up with DaBaby and his crew to pay for a gig, and the rapper believed the promoter shorted him by several thousand dollars. As one source put it, “Things just went out of control.” DaBaby allegedly robbed the victim of $80, a credit card, and then doused him with apple juice … according to the police report, obtained by TMZ. The rapper also allegedly took the victim’s iPhone 7. As we reported, the dispute occurred after DaBaby felt the victim — a concert promoter — had shorted him.

The 28-year-old rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, is scheduled to appear in court on Friday morning.

