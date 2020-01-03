LISTEN: Justin Bieber ‘Yummy’ Stream & Download: New Single

Justin Bieber‘s newest single “Yummy” is here. After teasing his new music to start the new year, Bieber dropped what is expected to be the lead single for his yet-to-be-named fifth studio album on Friday, January 3.
To go along with his upcoming album in 2020, Bieber is also set to embark on a North American tour.
“As humans, we are imperfect. My past, my mistakes, all the things that I’ve been through, I believe that I’m right where I’m supposed to be and God has me right where he wants me,” he said when making the announcement regarding his 2020 plans. “I feel like this is different than the previous albums just because of where I’m at in my life. I’m excited to perform it and to tour it. We all have different stories. I’m just excited to share mine.”
All of the information you need to listen to the album can be seen below.
Justin Bieber ‘Yummy’ Details
Single: ‘Yummy’
Artist: Justin Bieber
Genre: Pop
Run Time: 3 minutes
Release Date: Friday, January 3 | ℗ 2020 Def Jam Recordings, a division of UMG Recordings, Inc.
Listen to Justin Bieber ‘Yummy’ on Spotify
To listen to Justin Bieber ‘Yummy’ on Spotify Music click here or stream below when it becomes available.
Listen to Justin Bieber ‘Yummy’ on Apple Music
To listen to Justin Bieber ‘Yummy’ on Apple Music click here or stream below when it becomes available.
Justin Bieber ‘Yummy’ Lyrics
[Chorus]
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe
Any night, any day
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe
In the mornin’ or the late
Say the word, on my way
[Verse 1]
Bonafide stallion
It ain’t no stable, no, you stay on the run
Ain’t on the side, you’re number one
Yeah, every time I come around, you get it done (You get it done)
[Pre-Chorus]
Fifty-fifty, love the way you split it
Hundred racks, help me spend it, babe
Light a match, get litty, babe
That jet set, watch the sunset kinda, yeah, yeah
Rollin’ eyes back in my head, make my toes curl, yeah, yeah
[Chorus]
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe
Any night, any day
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe
In the mornin’ or the late
Say the word, on my way
[Verse 2]
Standin’ up, keep me on the rise
Lost control of myself, I’m compromised
You’re incriminating, no disguise (No disguise)
And you ain’t never runnin’ low on supplies
[Pre-Chorus]
Fifty-fifty, love the way you split it
Hundred racks, help me spend it, babe
Light a match, get litty, babe
That jet set, watch the sunset kinda, yeah, yeah
Rollin’ eyes back in my head, make my toes curl, yeah, yeah
[Chorus]
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy (You stay flexin’ on me)
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum (Yeah, yeah)
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (Yeah, babe)
Any night, any day
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (Yeah, babe)
In the mornin’ or the late
Say the word, on my way
[Bridge]
Hop in the Lambo’, I’m on my way
Drew House slippers on with a smile on my face
I’m elated that you are my lady
You got the yum, yum, yum, yum
You got the yum, yum-yum, woah
Woah-ooh
[Chorus]
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (Yeah, babe)
Any night, any day
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (Yeah, babe)
In the mornin’ or the late
Say the word, on my way