LISTEN: Justin Bieber ‘Yummy’ Stream & Download: New Single

Justin Bieber‘s newest single “Yummy” is here. After teasing his new music to start the new year, Bieber dropped what is expected to be the lead single for his yet-to-be-named fifth studio album on Friday, January 3.

To go along with his upcoming album in 2020, Bieber is also set to embark on a North American tour.

“As humans, we are imperfect. My past, my mistakes, all the things that I’ve been through, I believe that I’m right where I’m supposed to be and God has me right where he wants me,” he said when making the announcement regarding his 2020 plans. “I feel like this is different than the previous albums just because of where I’m at in my life. I’m excited to perform it and to tour it. We all have different stories. I’m just excited to share mine.”

All of the information you need to listen to the album can be seen below.

Justin Bieber ‘Yummy’ Details

Single: ‘Yummy’

Artist: Justin Bieber

Genre: Pop

Run Time: 3 minutes

Release Date: Friday, January 3 | ℗ 2020 Def Jam Recordings, a division of UMG Recordings, Inc.

Listen to Justin Bieber ‘Yummy’ on Spotify

To listen to Justin Bieber ‘Yummy’ on Spotify Music click here or stream below when it becomes available.

Listen to Justin Bieber ‘Yummy’ on Apple Music

To listen to Justin Bieber ‘Yummy’ on Apple Music click here or stream below when it becomes available.

Justin Bieber ‘Yummy’ Lyrics

[Chorus]

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe

Any night, any day

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe

In the mornin’ or the late

Say the word, on my way

[Verse 1]

Bonafide stallion

It ain’t no stable, no, you stay on the run

Ain’t on the side, you’re number one

Yeah, every time I come around, you get it done (You get it done)

[Pre-Chorus]

Fifty-fifty, love the way you split it

Hundred racks, help me spend it, babe

Light a match, get litty, babe

That jet set, watch the sunset kinda, yeah, yeah

Rollin’ eyes back in my head, make my toes curl, yeah, yeah

[Chorus]

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe

Any night, any day

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe

In the mornin’ or the late

Say the word, on my way

[Verse 2]

Standin’ up, keep me on the rise

Lost control of myself, I’m compromised

You’re incriminating, no disguise (No disguise)

And you ain’t never runnin’ low on supplies

[Pre-Chorus]

Fifty-fifty, love the way you split it

Hundred racks, help me spend it, babe

Light a match, get litty, babe

That jet set, watch the sunset kinda, yeah, yeah

Rollin’ eyes back in my head, make my toes curl, yeah, yeah

[Chorus]

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy (You stay flexin’ on me)

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum (Yeah, yeah)

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (Yeah, babe)

Any night, any day

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (Yeah, babe)

In the mornin’ or the late

Say the word, on my way

[Bridge]

Hop in the Lambo’, I’m on my way

Drew House slippers on with a smile on my face

I’m elated that you are my lady

You got the yum, yum, yum, yum

You got the yum, yum-yum, woah

Woah-ooh

[Chorus]

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (Yeah, babe)

Any night, any day

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (Yeah, babe)

In the mornin’ or the late

Say the word, on my way