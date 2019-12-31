Justin Bieber has some big plans to kick off 2020 and he continues to tease new content. After previously announcing his upcoming album, the single “Yummy”, and a North American Tour, the Biebs has released a teaser for an upcoming series titled Justin Bieber: Seasons.

The video project is going to be a 10-part docuseries on YouTube and is officially set to premiere on January 27, 2020.

Bieber shared the promo poster for the series on social media.

Along with the poster for Justin Bieber: Seasons, the pop star shared a trailer for the docuseries that gives a brief glimpse into what we can expect when the 10-part series drops.

The series appears to reveal personal details about Bieber’s behind-the-scenes struggles while on tour and much more. In the trailer, Bieber discusses his ups and downs which led to the cancellation of his “Purpose” tour.

Bieber will also be releasing a new single titled “Yummy” on January 3, 2020. It is expected to be the lead single for his fifth studio album. The upcoming album, however, does not have an official release date or title, but we know it will be coming.

It is the first of many releases for the Biebs next month.

“As humans, we are imperfect. My past, my mistakes, all the things that I’ve been through, I believe that I’m right where I’m supposed to be and God has me right where he wants me,” Bieber said in a previous trailer sharing his plans for 2020. “I feel like this is different than the previous albums just because of where I’m at in my life. I’m excited to perform it and to tour it. We all have different stories. I’m just excited to share mine. It’s the music that I’ve loved the most out of anything I’ve done.”

It will be interesting to see what else is revealed in Justin Bieber: Seasons as we prepare for the release of new Bieber music in the coming months.