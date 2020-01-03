Dana White Confirms UFC-Nick Diaz Have Had Talks About Return Fight

UFC president Dana White has confirmed some news that should have mixed martial arts fans excited. According to the UFC boss, the company has had talks with fan-favorite Nick Diaz about a potential return fight in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

White revealed the news about the older brother of Nate Diaz during a recent interview with ESPN.

Of course, because the Diaz’s notoriously march to the beat of their own drum, White is skeptical that a return will actually take place despite the preliminary discussions.

“Well, I haven’t [spoken with Nick], but I know that our matchmakers have,” White said. “But I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, I don’t think Nick Diaz wants to fight. I don’t think Nick has that love and that passion for fighting.

“I think it’s sort of a love-hate relationship for him. All the things that Nick has and has done is because of fighting, but I don’t think he loves to do it.”

Diaz has not fought since January 31, 2015, when he suffered a unanimous decision loss to former middleweight champion Anderson Silva. However, the bout was ultimately overturned to a no contest after Silva tested positive for the anabolic steroids drostanolone and androsterone, while Diaz tested positive for marijuana.

While fans may want to see Diaz back in action, it will ultimately come down to how much he truly wants to fight.

“That’s up to Nick. Nick knows whether he wants to fight or not,” White stated. “There’s guys I think should be finished, like I think should retire, because I don’t want to see them get hurt. Maybe I feel they can’t compete at this level anymore, and there are guys they know whether they want to fight or not. They have to make that decision on their own.

“This isn’t baseball or basketball or one of those sports where you can go out and just half-ass it. You have to be 100 percent in if you come, especially here. If you come to fight in the UFC, these guys are the best in the world, and they’re savages that want to become world champions. If you’re not in the right mindset, this is not the place for you.”

Would you want to see Diaz return to action? Sound off in the comments section below with your thoughts.