Alabama Football: Dylan Moses’ Father Raises Doubts About Return

Alabama football star Dylan Moses recently announced that he would be returning to the Crimson Tide for his senior season. However, there is now some doubt surrounding the linebacker’s decision after a recent statement shared by his father on social media.

Moses father, who is a practicing attorney, posted a lengthy statement on Instagram saying that the defensive standout is reconsidering his decision to return to school.

At the center of the uncertainty about Moses’ future is a “loss of value” insurance policy.

“We are investigating whether he has a compensable “loss of value” claim against his current insurance carrier, Lords of London,” the statement read. “We also represent his interests during negotiations with the University of Alabama to insure and to secure the proper protections for his return back to the University of Alabama‘s football team for his senior season.

“We are aware that Mr. Moses has recently given an unadvised commitment to return to the University of Alabama. However, under the provision of the trust, his majesty is not allowed make unilateral decisions. We are currently investigating his loss of value claim. And we are in negotiations with the University of Alabama for his return to the team, so we have advised Mr. Moses to maintain his preliminary decision to return but make his final decision on January 20.”

Moses took out his “Loss of Value” draft protection in the spring of 2019 before suffering a torn ACL prior to the start of the season.

The linebacker was one of the stars of the Crimson Tide defense as a true sophomore as the linebacker earned second-team All-SEC and second-team Walter Camp All-American honors. The five-star recruit was also a finalist for the Butkus Award, which is given out annually to the nation’s top linebacker.

Prior to his knee injury in August 2019, Moses was a preseason All-American so it will be interesting to see how the Crimson Tide defense benefits if he ultimately returns next season.