A new reality television competition premieres to start the New Year with The Circle making its way to Netflix on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. The series has been compared to the hit CBS series Big Brother, but the action plays out through social media. Esquire described the new show as “reality TV with a Black Mirror twist.”

The series is produced by Studio Lambert and Motion Content Group, with Michelle Buteau serving as the host.

How does the show work?

The synopsis for The Circle reads:

The contestants, or “players”, all move into an apartment building. However, the contestants will never meet face-to-face during the course of the competition, as they will each live in their own individual apartment. They will communicate solely using their profiles on a specially-designed social media app, giving them the ability to portray themselves in any way they choose.

Throughout the series, contestants will be ranked from first to last place.

Normally, the two highest rated players become “influencers”, while the remaining players will be at risk of being “blocked” by the influencers. However, occasionally there may be a twist to the blocking process – varying from the lowest rating players being instantly blocked, the identity of the influencers being a secret, or multiple players being blocked at one time. Blocked players are eliminated from the game.

The highest-rated player at the end of the game will win the season and earn the grand prize of $100,000.

So how can you tune in to premiere season of the next best reality competition, The Circle?

Here is all of the information you need to catch the show when it premieres on Netflix.

‘The Circle’ Viewing Details & Info

Date: Wednesday, January 1, 2020

Time: 3:00 AM EST

TV Channel: Netflix

‘The Circle’ Official Trailer

Truth, lies, and influencer ties—players will be whoever and do whatever it takes to win in The Circle, a new reality-competition series, streaming January 1 on Netflix. The Circle premieres Wednesday, January 1 with new episodes dropping Wednesday, January 8 and Wednesday, January 15.