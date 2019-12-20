Netflix New Releases, January 2020: What’s Coming & Going

Netflix is kicking the month of January 2020 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform! For fans of the Netflix originals, there is great news with a number of new films and Netflix original films coming to the streaming service.
There will also be a number of new Netflix originals, including stand-up specials and documentaries.
Some of the new additions will be new seasons of Grace and Frankie, Good Girls, and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.
Check out everything coming and going from Netflix in January 2020.
Available January 1
Ghost Stories
Good Girls: Season 2
Messiah
Nisman: Death of a Prosecutor
Spinning Out
The Circle
21
A Cinderella Story
American Beauty
Catch Me If You Can
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Chasing Amy
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Chloe
City of God
Dinner for Schmucks
Dragonheart
Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer
Dragonheart: A New Beginning
Drugs, Inc.: Season 6
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Free Willy
Ghost Rider
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Hitch
Inception
Instructions Not Included
Julie & Julia
Kate & Leopold
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Kingpin
Kiss the Girls
Monster-in-Law
New York Minute
Pan’s Labyrinth
Patriot Games
Saint Seiya: Season 4-5
Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden
Shrek Forever After
Strictly Ballroom
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Original Kings of Comedy
The Ring
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Tremors
True Grit
Up in the Air
What Lies Beneath
Wild Wild West
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Wyatt Earp
Yes Man
Available January 2
Sex, Explained: Limited Series
Thieves of the Wood
Available January 3
Anne with an E: The Final Season
All the Freckles in the World
Available January 4
Go! Go! Cory Carson
Available January 8
Cheer
Available January 10
AJ and the Queen
The Evil Dead
Giri / Haji
Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 4
The Inbestigators: Season 2
Medical Police
Scissor Seven
Until Dawn
Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 2
Available January 12
Betty White: First Lady of Television
Available January 13
The Healing Powers of Dude
Available January 14
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts
The Master
Available January 15
Big Fat Liar
Quien a hierro mata
Grace and Frankie: Season 6
Available January 16
NiNoKuni
Steve Jobs
Available January 17
Ares
Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 4
Sex Education: Season 2
Tiny House Nation: Volume 2
Tyler Perry’s A Fall from Grace
Vivir dos veces
Wer kann, der kann!
Available January 18
The Bling Ring
Available January 20
Family Reunion: Part 2
Available January 21
Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty
Word Party: Season 4
Available January 22
Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak
Playing with Fire: Season 1
Available January 23
The Ghost Bride
October Faction
The Queen
SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac: Season 1 / Part 2
Available January 24
A Sun
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3
The Ranch: The Final Season
Rise of Empires: Ottoman
Available January 26
Vir Das: For India