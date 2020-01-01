Uncle Murda capped off the decade with “Rap Up 2019”, taking a look back at some of the biggest storylines of the year in his new 10-minute track and he did not hold back. Right out of the gate, Uncle Murda takes shots at Tekashi 6ix9ine and also has the likes of Kanye West, Jussie Smollett, Oprah, Jay Z, and Lil Reese in his crosshairs.

The Brooklyn rapper began the track by going after singer K. Michelle for voicing her support for 6ix9ine, before going after the rainbow-haired rapper himself.

“K. Michelle can’t keep her man, ’cause her p*ssy stink/ Why back talkin’ about that girl’s p*ssy stinkin’? ‘Cause she put up a post co-signing Tekashi snitchin’/ Tekashi really told on all of his homies/His baby mom’s f*ckin’ one of his homies,” Murda rapped. “Wish Nipsey was alive and they killed 6ix9ine/Nip was like Malcolm X and 2Pac combined.”

No one was safe on the record, not even Lil Reese, who was shot in the neck outside of Chicago.

“Lil Reese got shot in the neck, I’m happy he OK/He lost his voice, we ain’t wanna hear his new shit anyway,” Murda spit. He kept things in Chicago, questioning why Kanye went the gospel route for his new album Jesus is King and throwing out a ghostwriter claim.

“Kanye promoting God ’cause his new album comin’ out/But really he in for a bank roll,” Murda rapped. “He ain’t even write that ‘Jesus Walks’ record, ask J. Cole (Rhymefest did).”

Chicago was a theme throughout the track, with Jussie Smollett being targeted for staging a hate crime earlier in the year while Murda also took shots at the Empire actor’s sexuality. He rapped:

Just like that lightskin gay n*gga from Empire

They kicked you off the show, now what career you got?

Had the nerve to be on stage sayin’ you the gay 2Pac

Paid n*ggas to beat you up to get some publicity

You even had Trump showin’ some fake sympathy

You almost went to jail, Jussie, was it worth it?

For you, it probably was, you would’ve dropped the soap on purpose

What was the best line of “Rap Up 2019”? Sound off in the comments section below with your favorite bars.