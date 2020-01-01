Dana White Hints Floyd Mayweather Will Fight in 2020

Could UFC president Dana White and boxing star Floyd Mayweather Jr. be ready to do business together in 2020? While we ring in the new year, the Ultimate Fighting Championship boss hinted that the undefeated boxer could be fighting sometime this year.

The only question fans have is: would the fight be in mixed martial arts or boxing?

In November 2019, White and Mayweather were seen sitting courtside together at a Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Clippers game. The two shared a photo together and suggested that they are open to business together.

White confirmed shortly after that the two men discussed business, but would not go into much detail. However, now he is beginning to open up about the talks.

In a recent interview with ESPN.com, White discussed a potential deal with Mayweather when he said that any deal would be for Mayweather to fight — seemingly squashing any speculation that the two could work together as co-promoters for an event.

“We both started talking,” White said. “The easiest way to explain it to you is Floyd and I both feel that we add value to each other, and we’re going to figure something out. Some things have to play out, and then I’m going to start talking to (Mayweather’s promoter Al) Hayman maybe this summer and then I’ll have something for Floyd in the fall.

“The money is in Floyd competing. We can do some crossover stuff here, or we can do something in boxing. Our last experience, Floyd was actually pretty easy to deal with. Haymon is incredible to deal with. Floyd and I got a handshake deal at the basketball game, and we’ll get the rest figured out.”

So will Mayweather be risking his undefeated record by moving to mixed martial arts for a bout? Or will we see Mayweather and Dana White joining forces for the long-planned ZUFFA Boxing that the Ultimate Fighting Championship president has been tweeting throughout the years?

We are just going to have to wait and see, but our popcorn will be ready.