Michigan vs Alabama Live Stream: Watch Citrus Bowl Online

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide may have missed out on the College Football Playoff for the first time, but they will be looking to end the year on a high note with a marquee matchup on New Year’s Day against Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines in the VRBO Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Alabama, the No. 13 team in the country, enters the game as 7.5-point favorites over the No. 14 Wolverines.

For the Crimson Tide, the toughest test may be getting motivated to play in a game that is not a national semifinal or national championship.

“I talked to the players about, ‘We want you to have a good time, we want you to enjoy yourself, but we also want to play well in the game,'” Saban said, via ESPN.com. “We’ve got a lot to prove in this game in terms of we’re a little bit disappointed in how we finished the season, so this is an opportunity that we have to try to play well against a good team.

“When you’re in meetings, when you’re at practice, you need to focus on the things that you need to do so that you can go out there and perform better. … So far, the players have been pretty mature about that part of it.”

How can you tune in to today’s action?

All of the information you need to catch the New Year’s bowl game can be seen below.

Michigan vs Alabama Viewing Details

Date: Wednesday, January 1

Time: 1:00 P.M. EST

Location: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida

TV Channel: ABC. (Check local listings.)

Betting Odds: Alabama -7.5 | O/U: 58.5

How To Live Stream Michigan vs Alabama Online

