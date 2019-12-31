Alabama Football: Dylan Moses Returning to Crimson Tide in 2020

The Alabama football program suffered a minor setback in 2019, but they are receiving good news for 2020 as they prepare to make another run towards the College Football Playoff.

This week, Crimson Tide defensive star Dylan Moses announced that he will be returning to Tuscaloosa after losing his 2019 campaign to a torn ACL.

“After much thought and prayer, my family and I have decided that the best decision is for me to return to Alabama and finish my college education. Football is not who I am, it is what I do. Life after football is what I’m most concerned about, and I want to ensure I can put myself in the best possible position to succeed in life, fulfill my goals and make my dreams come true,” Moses wrote on Instagram.

“The 2020 season will be very personal to me, and I want nothing more than to finish my Alabama career in style. The program’s goal is to compete for championships and next year will be no different. Next season isn’t about draft stock or money — it’s about grinding with my brothers and winning another national title.

“To my brothers, we have a lot of unfinished business to take care of over the next 12 months and it’s time to go to work. Thanks you Bama Nation for all of your love and support. You haven’t seen the last of me — or this football team yet!”

Moses was one of the stars of the Crimson Tide defense as a true sophomore as the linebacker earned second-team All-SEC and second-team Walter Camp All-American honors. The five-star recruit was also a finalist for the Butkus Award, which is given out annually to the nation’s top linebacker.

Prior to his knee injury in August 2019, Moses was a preseason All-American so it will be interesting to see how the Crimson Tide defense benefits from the return of a leader next season.