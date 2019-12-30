The Ultimate Fighting Championship is set to kickoff 2020 with a bang, as Conor McGregor makes his long-awaited return to the Octagon at UFC 246. The former two-division champion will be headlining the first pay-per-view of the year against fan-favorite Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

In anticipation of the blockbuster fight, one fan created an epic video promo that has been shared on YouTube.

YouTuber Youssef Hannoun created the video which features fight highlights and memorable interview soundbites and it is sure to get your blood pumping as the excitement continues to build.

UFC 246 takes place on Saturday, January 18 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card — which will air exclusively on pay-per-view — will kickoff at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Now, let’s get excited:

You can check out additional information about UFC 246 below.

UFC 246 Fight Card

Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone

Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington

Diego Ferreira vs. Anthony Pettis

Maycee Barber vs. Roxanne Modafferi

Drew Dober vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Grant Dawson vs. Chas Skelly

Maurice Greene vs. Aleksei Oleinik

Claudia Gadelha vs. Alexa Grasso

Andre Fili vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Askar Askarov vs. Tim Elliott

Brian Kelleher vs. Ode Osbourne

J.J. Aldrich vs. Sabina Mazo

*Fight card is subject to change.

UFC 246: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy

Date: Saturday, January 18, 2020

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+

He’s back! Irish superstar Conor McGregor makes his return to the Octagon on January 18, and he’s kicking off 2020 with a welterweight showdown against the man with the most wins in UFC history, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. Returning to action for the first time since October 2018 in the main event of UFC 246, the two-division champion from Dublin known as “The Notorious” one wants to make a statement against Albuquerque action hero Cerrone, who has picked up five post-fight performance bonuses in his last five bouts.

